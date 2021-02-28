People often try to fight stress with food. However, leaving such a habit in the past is quite difficult, as the stomach is stretched due to overeating. Russian psychologist Natalya Varskaya told RT about how to get rid of such cravings.

The specialist noted that people who tend to “seize” experiences are usually subject to all sorts of addictions. However, they choose food as the simplest. “What does he get from food? Pleasure. Just like all other addicted people. And man is a hormone factory. These processes – psychological, endocrine, hormonal – are always together, ”Varskaya explained.

The first way that will help to cope with an illness is consultation with specialists. The second is a change in dominant. As the expert explained, a person needs to find an occupation that would also bring positive emotions. This can be being in nature, observing the forest or flowers, visiting museums.

Earlier, British dietitian Mae Simpkin named other ways to combat overeating. So, the specialist advised to bypass the places where you want to buy something harmful, drink a lot of water and cook your own food.