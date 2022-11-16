Psychologist Nine: honesty and respect for a partner are important for a guest marriage

Honesty and respect for a partner are important for a guest marriage, in which the couple does not live under the same roof, said Anna Devyatka, a psychologist and Gestalt therapist. The condition for a successful guest marriage is she named in the column for Moscow 24.

According to her, a romantic relationship can be maintained, even if the couple has gone to different apartments. “You can live in different cities and countries and still consider each other spouses. Plan joint vacations, maintain a common budget and raise children, ”she assured. For example, the Nine continued, this approach can work if one of the partners is a workaholic – then a separate life becomes a salvation.

“Remember: any relationship can be transformed or smoothly ended without breaking the connection. Therefore, clarify what is hidden behind the proposal to live separately, and specify what the partner is leading to, ”advised the psychologist, urging to distinguish a request for a constructive modification of relations from blackmail and manipulation.

The person who offered to continue the relationship separately may be driven by cowardice, the Nine warned. “When a person himself does not know what he wants, and wins back his positions at the expense of his partner’s nerves. At the same time, it is important to understand that you can refuse the offer to disperse, or take time to think and answer later, ”she concluded.

