Family psychologist Natalya Panfilova assessed the chances of Russian men over forty to start a family and explained why this age is becoming critical for a serious relationship. She spoke about this in an interview with Sputnik radio.

The specialist explained that after 35 years, men have hormonal changes, and from the point of view of psychology, they no longer want to experiment. Up to this age, men are easier to deal with mistakes, because they understand that they still have time to correct them. However, as they get older, they begin to fear taking decisive steps. In addition, they do not want to change the established comfortable and usual way of life, to abandon the formed habits.

“If a woman agrees to fit into the life of this man, then he will live with her, but not the fact that he will marry,” said the psychologist. She also noted that women themselves are not very interested in men over 40, since they themselves have already developed their own habits, obligations, which are quite difficult to combine with such a man. Sometimes young girls try to integrate into the life of such men, but finding that they need to adapt to them, and the man does not want to move anywhere, the girls become uninteresting.

Earlier, psychologist Alexander Shakhov explained the reason why conflicts arise between men and women in relationships. According to him, this is due to a misunderstanding. He pointed out that women often accuse men of deceiving them. This is due to the fact that women themselves provoke their partners to tell them a lie, because the fairer sex themselves do not like the truth.