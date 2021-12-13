18-year-old Vladislav Struzhenkov, who set off an explosion in the Serpukhov women’s monastery, could aggravate his mental state due to the removal of the thyroid gland and diagnosed cancer. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the head of the department of medical psychology of the Scientific Center for Mental Health Sergey Enikolopov said about the possible connection between the actions of a teenager and his state of health, assessing his actions.

At the same time, according to the expert, the exact motives of the teenager can be found out after the fact, when the analysis of his behavior will be carried out.

If I were to sketch out a research plan for myself, I would [задался вопросом]how he withstands such stress as oncology, how he assessed it and what it could lead to. First of all reasons [его поступка] for me it’s stress, depression, or maybe he has separate scores with religion

The psychologist added that the reason for such an act may be in the decision to send the teenager for re-education to a religious educational institution near Moscow.

“It is also a reaction to the fact that he was offended, and then he was offended even more – not the offenders were punished, but he was placed somewhere. Not very pronounced, but still this is a place of imprisonment. Put yourself in his place – you were beaten, you wanted to be punished, but you are told that they are normal, and you stay in the monastery, ”concluded the psychologist.

Earlier it became known that Struzhenkov had cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2015. Shortly before the attack, he was in the military registration and enlistment office, where he was declared unfit for service due to illness. Since 2020, he allegedly took antidepressants due to mental disorders and thoughts of suicide, but was not officially registered with specialists. He was transferred to an Orthodox gymnasium due to bullying in a regular school. According to Izvestia, he will undergo a posthumous psychiatric examination.

The explosion in the Serpukhov women’s monastery occurred on the morning of December 13 – Struzhenkov detonated an improvised explosive device. At least 13 people were injured, who received injuries of varying severity. Struzhenkov himself suffered the most – both of his legs were torn off. Initially it was reported that he died, but later the Investigative Committee denied this information – at the moment the teenager is in intensive care, reports RIA News…