The chief psychologist of the “Boys” TV project Lyubov Rosenberg, in a conversation with “Moslenta”, recommended that adults look for reasons for joy in trifles, and for this, from time to time to consult with their inner child.

“Often the fears and prohibitions that exist within us arise from the unwillingness to negotiate with our inner child. We do not know what brings him joy, or we know, but it seems to us that this is unacceptable. You need to communicate with him, understand what exactly gives him pleasure, and allow yourself to rejoice at least sometimes, as parents allow their children, “Rosenberg emphasized.

As an example, the specialist brought candy, but not just candy, but the most beloved one. We know that it will definitely bring us joy, but we forbid ourselves to eat it – because of the dream of a beautiful figure or health problems. However, you don’t have to eat candy every day to get the fun you need. One may well be enough.

“Allowing ourselves to do this not every day, and sometimes, we will not spoil our health. It’s not about excess food at all. Here is a story about the joy of small things, about the moments of happiness with which we can fill our lives, “- explained the interlocutor of Moslenta.

