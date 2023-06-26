Clinical psychologist Anita Dmitrieva gave advice on how to easily return to working days after vacation.

In conversation with Channel 5 on Sunday, June 25, the specialist advised to start getting involved in the workflow with the preparation of the environment. So, you can tidy up at home, think about work issues that need to be resolved first.

According to the expert, it is better if the vacation ends two days before going to work: this way a person will have time to share his impressions of the holiday, to gather his thoughts.

“Give yourself time to connect these two realities. And then get down to work with confidence and plan a to-do list, prioritize, ”the website quotes Dmitrieva as saying. kp.ru.

In the first working days, the psychologist advised me to focus on the things that work best, to complete small tasks. You can also plan future trips. On the first working day, according to Dmitrieva, it is worth taking small breaks, because without them you can easily come to burnout. So, you can take a ten-minute break every two hours, this will help you switch and relax.

On June 23, a survey by the educational company MAXIMUM Education showed that 35% of Russians want to spend more time with their families during their summer vacation. As noted “Moscow 24”while the vast majority of Russian families plan to spend their planned summer vacation in Russia, only 18% of respondents expressed a desire to go abroad.

Earlier in June, the Rabota.ru and YuMoney services conducted a study and found out how Russians imagine an ideal vacation and how much money they need for it. 49% of respondents would like to go to new cities, and 42% would like to relax on the beach. About 30% of respondents expressed a desire to simply leave the city, for example, to the forest. On average, the majority of respondents need about 242,000 rubles per person for vacation, the TV channel notes. “360”.

In March, psychologist Pavel Zhavnerov told NSNwhether it is worth solving work problems during the holidays. According to him, any person outside of work should be guided by their desires, otherwise it will lead to stress. The psychologist added that if a person does not want to be called during working hours, he should remove the SIM card or turn off instant messengers and turn on airplane mode.

In February, the medical psychologist at SM-Clinic, Lyubov Krushinskikh, spoke in an interview with RThow to spend the weekend with health benefits. According to her, first of all, you should get enough sleep, but do not turn the weekend into a “Groundhog Day”. It is also important to spend time outdoors. The psychologist noted that any activity helps to saturate the body with oxygen, remove toxins, and reduce stress levels. She added that it is very important to do nothing, “just contemplate, like looking out the window.”

In January, psychologist Elena Perminova gave Russians several recommendations on how best to get back to work on the first day after a break. According to her, you need to pour into work smoothly, and not take on the solution of all cases at once, writes “Reedus”. It is also worth avoiding a heavy load immediately after going to work, it is better to increase the amount of work gradually. If this is not possible, it is worth arranging “vacation parties”: go to the cinema, to a cafe, meet friends.