No Syrian can say that he has emerged intact from these ten years since the protests that sought greater freedoms, better living conditions and less repression from the Bashar al-Assad government began. Each one has a horror story to tell. In the northern city of Raqa, a special team sent by France 24 was with several people whose lives changed as a result of the war.

The intensity of the conflict has diminished in Syria, but the wounds left by these ten years remain just as intact. Mohamed al-Azor had run the Raqa museum for 16 years until the Free Syrian Army took control of the city in 2013. Upon learning that the fighters were in the museum, he dressed and went to the building located in the center. from Raqa to convince them to leave. To protect the pieces that were inside.

It was unsuccessful. The men told him to leave but he was terrified by what he saw. Many objects were being destroyed, he says. Back home, he tried to sleep, but could not. In the middle of the night, he felt a pain, it was a stroke that left half his body paralyzed. He is currently better, but the psychological damage of all these years is still present. The sadness that he keeps is immense, so much so that every day he visits the building to confirm that it is well.

The museum was lucky not to be destroyed. The building is intact and even the so-called Islamic State used it to create a restaurant on the lower floor. Yes, the so-called Islamic State created dozens of restaurants in the city for the fighters and families of foreigners. But the same did not happen with the works inside. Many were broken and others looted to sell on the black market.

“One of the saddest moments is once I was visiting the city of Al-Tabqa, located in the Governorate of Raqa. I was riding a motorcycle and I saw weapons and ammunition being sold on the street. But I couldn’t believe when I saw that museum pieces were also offered. It was very hard, “says Al-Azor. Today the Museum is in the process of recovery and some of the works that were damaged are collected in one of the halls of the Administrative Council of Raqa. “When he returns to Raqa he will see how we have reopened the museum,” he is excited.

But there is a lot of sadness in his eyes and in his body that moves with difficulty.