JOSE IGNACIO ROBLES SANCHEZ Lieutenant Colonel Psychologist (Retired). Executive Director of the Health Magazine of the Armed Forces of Spain «Military Health». Professor at the Faculty of Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:51



Without a doubt, a combat mission is the most difficult challenge a soldier can face. It requires not only complete physical and tactical training, but also a corresponding psychological preparation.

Going into combat involves exposure to a large number of stressors. In addition to the struggle for survival, they have to deal with a series of situational factors. For example, temperature variations, from very high to several degrees below zero, constant noises, frequent explosions and dazzling lights.

Also to situations of immobility, staying for hours or days inside an armored vehicle and witnessing deaths around. These situations lead to the limit, often exceeding the point of psychological fracture of the person. They thus become a source of chronic stress.

What have we learned from previous wars?



During World War II, terms such as “battle fatigue” or “combat stress reaction” were used to describe a variety of behaviors resulting from the stress of battle. The most common symptoms were fatigue, lengthened reaction times, indecision, disconnection from the environment, inability to prioritize and, on some occasions, “action blocking”.

For this reason, there are three main mental disorders: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and traumatic brain injury. There are obvious mechanisms linking each of these conditions to specific experiences in war. Unfortunately, these disorders are often invisible to the eyes of others.

However, in the last three decades, there has been a significant research effort to understand the overall costs of military service in combat. Often in response to pressure from the veterans community in Western nations.

Fears about the health consequences of exposures to chemical, nuclear, and biological weapons (after the first Persian Gulf War, for example) have been significant drivers of these research programs.

These long-term studies of veterans have also shown that there is a frequency in the pattern of late-onset PTSD, confirming the reality of long-term risk from combat exposure.

Likewise, after reviewing several investigations, the appearance of a great variety of symptoms and psychological syndromes in populations in conflict situations has been detected.

However, these investigations also provide evidence on the resilience of more than half of the population against trauma in war situations.

Vulnerability and resilience



Along with the event itself (the war), a series of both personal and contextual factors interact that can have a double aspect. On the one hand, risk factors to favor vulnerability for the development of various psychological disorders. On the other, factors that stimulate resilience and enhance personal growth.

Personal factors include gender (women seem to be more vulnerable), age (children, adolescents and the elderly are more affected), accumulation of previous traumatic experiences, having a history of mental disorders, etc.

For its part, motivation can have a buffering effect on combat stress and serve to increase resilience and belief in victory.

Among the contextual factors, in addition to those already mentioned such as extreme temperatures, heavy clothing or weapons, some can be considered of special importance: considering that it is a just war, if any war is, and receiving national and international support for the cause.

Did the Ukrainian civilians want to fight?



If the professional soldiers supposedly selected and prepared to face the demands of combat are exposed to all these stressors, what can happen when someone who does not have the physical and mental preparation that is required of the professional soldier is impelled by the circumstances to wield weapons?

We will focus on the specific case of the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. On March 1, the Rating Sociological Group conducted telephone interviews with 1,200 people over the age of 18 in all government-controlled regions. The results showed that the vast majority of Ukrainians (88%) believe that Ukraine could defend itself against the attack of the Russian Federation. The corresponding press release indicated that almost every day this figure grew.

On the other hand, about 98% of the respondents supported the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 93% supported the activities of the president, and 84% supported the actions of local officials. Also, about 80% of the respondents indicated that they were ready to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine with arms in hand, while in the east of the country this figure is lower, but reaches almost 60%.

In terms of gender, 90% of men and 70% of women expressed their willingness to fight with arms for Ukraine. 90% of those surveyed two years ago, thinking about the situation in the country, expressed hope. Only 5% of were disappointed. Compared to the pre-war era, the number of applicants has tripled. In almost all regions, there is a maximum level of feeling of hope.

In other words, we find ourselves with a people that has been attacked externally and with a conscience of national defense of its territorial integrity. They have faith in victory and are willing to fight for it, giving their lives if necessary. If it is also a town with a strong religious sentiment, in all probability these variables will enhance its resilience and cushion the stress caused by the different scenarios created by the war.

However, the current war between Russia and Ukraine will have effects on mental health in the medium and long term. If we go by the records of previous conflicts around the world, up to 30% could be affected by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

There is no doubt that populations in war and conflict situations must receive mental health care as part of the overall relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction process. This was the case in the first half of the 20th century, when the war gave a great boost to mental health.

This article has been published in ‘The Conversation‘