After the latest news about the possible destination of Daniel Sancho in Thailand, his parents have not yet decided if they are going to travel to see him.

According to the deputy chief of the Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, the prosecutor’s decision is awaited, who will be in charge of defining the sentence of the Spaniard, for the murder of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

For his part, a spokesman for the Sancho family assured that Rodolfo Sancho would be considering the idea of ​​traveling to Thailand, like Silvia Bronchalo, who apparently would move to Koh Phangan in the next few days to see her son in person.

Bronchalo has remained completely discreet regarding his son’s situation and it has only limited itself to appearing in the communiqués signed by Rodolfo Sancho, without giving any public statement in this regard.

“We have been able to find out and confirm that his mother, Silvia Bronchalo, is traveling. We have been able to confirm this with internal prison sources. They have come to let him know that his mother will see him in the next few hours”, they stated on the Spanish television program ‘Fiesta’ on the ‘Telecinco’ channel.

(You may be interested in: Revealing evidence against Daniel Sancho: stabbing in Edwin Arrieta’s shirt and more)

In that case, Bronchalo would be the first member of the Sancho family to see the Spaniard in person, since it had been mentioned in several media outlets in that country that this was not going to happen, since, according to the magazine ‘Lecturas’, the parents are psychologically beaten and Rodolfo Sancho would be “head down and very affected.”

“She has to rearm psychologically, before traveling to Thailand to see her son, the actor needs some time. As is logical, the very serious crime of which his son has been accused has left the entire family devastated, “said the family spokesman.

(Read more: They perform a Buddhist ritual where Daniel Sancho murdered and dismembered Edwin Arrieta)

Likewise, the lawyers insist on “the utmost respect for the investigation carried out in Thailand and They wait for all the documentation that is in the hands of the police to be transferred to them to prepare the defense of Rodolfo Sancho’s son”.

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

The last messages that Daniel Sancho sent to a friend of Edwin Arrieta before confessing

These are the days of Daniel Sancho, Edwin Arrieta’s murderer, in a Thai jail

The requests made by Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer of Edwin Arrieta, from prison