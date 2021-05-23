The main hallmark of telephone hypnosis is a strong focus on the voice of the rogue hypnotist and submission to the attacker’s commands. On Sunday, May 23, Igor Salyntsev, associate professor of the Department of Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Psychosomatic Pathology, FNMO, RUDN Medical Institute, spoke about this.

“At the same time, in a state of hypnosis, consciousness narrows, there is no perception of one’s own body, and in the case of a deeper impact, a person even ceases to even perceive the environment,” Salyntsev told the agencyPrime“.

According to him, when focusing attention, a hypnotist and a hypnotist form a speech connection, through which all orders-commands are executed. Persons of “mental and artistic warehouse” are subject to a similar influence, the specialist added.

“In order not to become a victim of a hypnotist, you should think in advance with whom and how to have a conversation,” concluded Salyntsev.

In February, the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk, reported that over the past six months, telephone scammers using criminal schemes to deceive people have stolen over 6.7 million rubles from residents of Russia.