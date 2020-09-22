At a hearing in a London court, it was announced that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had made a will, confessed and wrote farewell letters to loved ones. Told about it The Times Assange’s lawyer.

According to him, the psychiatrist concluded that his client had depression, anxiety syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder and Asperger’s syndrome. The specialist believes that Assange may be preparing for suicide.

The professor, speaking in defense of Assange, noted that this is evidenced by his behavior, as well as the presence of a genetic predisposition to clinical depression.

In the United States, 18 charges have been brought against Assange. Among them – crimes related to the largest case of disclosure of classified information in the history of the country. Cumulatively, the charges brought against the founder of WikiLeaks face up to 175 years in prison. Recently it became known that Assange was re-arrested in connection with a new request from the US authorities. Hearings on Assange’s extradition to the United States are underway in London.

The British press wrote that Assange had two children during his time at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. His fiancée Stella Morris asked the court to set bail and release the founder of WikiLeaks from prison for health reasons.