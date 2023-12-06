Psychiatrist Abramov called aggression one of the symptoms of ADHD in an adult

In more than half of the cases ADHD is genetic in nature, and is mainly diagnosed in children, said psychiatrist Alexey Maroyan. In a comment for RIA News he and his colleague, psychiatrist Alexander Abramov, named the symptoms of this syndrome, which is increasingly developing in adults.

According to psychiatrist Abramov, ADHD mainly occurs in boys. The syndrome manifests itself in fussiness, impulsiveness, restlessness. If this disorder is not dealt with and the child is raised incorrectly, in adulthood he may develop aggression, a desire to leave home, and a negative attitude towards himself and others.

The difficulty of diagnosing ADHD in adults arises from many factors that overlap with the initial picture, the doctor continued. This is stress at work, rash actions, passion for extreme sports, reckless driving. Patients with ADHD are more likely than others to use alcohol and drugs, the specialist warned.

Finally, psychiatrists noted that ADHD can be accompanied by autistic disorder and nervous tics. It also happens that patients with the syndrome develop anorexia nervosa, bipolar disorder and clinical depression.

Earlier, British singer Robbie Williams admitted that he was diagnosed with many disorders. Among them, he named ADHD.