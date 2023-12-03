Admitted to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena

The psychiatrist Alessandro Meluzzi is hospitalized in resuscitation at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena after a delicate surgery due to ischemia. LaPresse learns this from health sources.

The professor, a well-known television face, fell ill on Saturday afternoon around 3pm, while receiving patients in his office. His daughter reports to Imola Oggi that an ambulance took him to hospital where the brain hemorrhage required emergency surgery that lasted several hours.

There are over a thousand social messages for me as a psychiatrist Alessandro Meluzzi, hospitalized in intensive care at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena, after being struck by ischemia and undergoing emergency surgery yesterday evening. The prayer post published on Meluzzi’s official Facebook page received thousands of reactions and hundreds of shares in just a few hours.

Below are messages of encouragement and wishes for recovery. Among those who have entrusted a thought for the psychiatrist to social media there is also Red Ronnie, who – he says – would have had a public engagement today together with Meluzzi and the former priest Alessandro Minutella. “We are praying for him. I have remained in contact with those close to him. Alessandro is too important not to return to lead the defense of the truth”, writes Red Ronnie. Among the many social messages for Meluzzi there is also that of Italexit leader Gianluigi Paragone, who publishes a photo of the psychiatrist on Facebook, accompanied by the writing “Go Alessandro!”.

