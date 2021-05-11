The psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov requested the “absolute nullity” of the official expert report of the Medical Board formed to investigate the death of Diego Armando Maradona (60). Cosachov, along with the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, were the two most criticized professionals in the document that described as “inadequate, deficient and reckless” the treatment that the “Ten” received.

Precisely, the expressions “reckless” and “abandoned to fate” were the ones that made the most noise to the defense of Cosachov, who this Tuesday presented the request before the Court of Guarantees No. 2 of San Isidro, in charge of Orlando Díaz .

“I understand that the experts have made considerations that go beyond medical expert work, that is why as a defense attorney I am obliged to put these issues into evidence to protect due process“, said to Clarion Vadim Mischanchuk, lawyer for the psychiatrist Cosachov.

“From the presentation of the different reports prepared by the experts, the parties must examine and evaluate them. The report of the official experts has formal and substantive issues that deserve to be observed in safeguarding the guarantees of due legal process and defense. at trial. The point is that in criminal proceedings the parties fulfill their different roles without exceeding their responsibilities, “added Mischanchuk.

Vadim Mischanchuk, defense attorney for Agustina Cosachov. Photo Maxi Failla.

On the other hand, for the defense of Cosachov the official experts “they violated constitutional guarantees“by taking into account and basing its conclusions on” testimonies under oath “from the psychiatrist who is charged with” wrongful death. “

“It is serious VS that when reaching an expert conclusion, the Official Experts take into account the statements of the trafficking professionals who are currently accused and who have only manifested themselves in the record through sworn testimonial statements that should not be taken into account “, says a part of the writing that you accessed Clarion.

“That is, they have been forced to give a statement under oath and then use what was stated there against them in the expert report, this turns out to be an absolute and clear violation to the constitutional guarantees of defense in trial and due process “added.

This Monday, Luque’s defense had asked the nullity of the medical board considering that the officially appointed experts “were not impartial” and that at least three of them should have excused themselves and not participate in the measure.

In the brief presented before the judge Diaz, Luque’s defense attorney, Julio Rivas, also raised the formation of a new medical board to carry out another expert opinion “with the intervention of the academy of medicine and / or the experts of the Supreme Court of Justice”.

Leopoldo Luque and Agustina Cosachov

As he could know Clarion, Luque particularly points to the inspector officer Dr. Federico Corasaniti, director of the San Isidro Morgue, who participated in the autopsy accompanied by other police medical officials and the expert on behalf of Claudia Villafañe, Dr. Mario Schitter.

Both were summoned to give testimony under oath and, according to the surgeon’s defense, all the deliberations of the Medical Board were directed by Corasaniti, who was in charge of giving a voice to the participants in the meetings by Zoom.

What they argue from the defense is that the board could not end up with diagnoses other than those made because, otherwise, the aforementioned doctors incurred the crime of false testimony.

The official report

According to the report of the 11 official experts, “life-threatening signs were ignored presented by the patient “before his death on November 25 of last year, due to cardiac decompensation.

Regarding nursing care, they warned that it is “plagued with inefficiencies and irregularities.”

“Diego Armando Maradona did not present correct controls and assistance by medical-assistance, nursing and therapeutic companions neither in time nor in form. As dictated by the regulations of good practices, “they sentenced.

In addition, they indicated that he “cannot rule out” that the medication he received for his addictions “had an influence on the fatal outcome.”

They concluded that eThe medical team “abandoned ‘to fate” Maradona, because they were “absolutely indifferent” and did not modify their “behaviors and medical / care plan drawn up.”

They also remarked that their actions “it was inadequate, flawed, and reckless“.

EMJ