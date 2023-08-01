The victim of a maniac from Chelyabinsk, who was in his captivity for 14 years, will need at least six months or a year to recover. This opinion was expressed by psychiatrist Vasily Shurov in a conversation with Izvestia on August 1.

He noted that the girl went through a very difficult situation, so her recovery can be difficult.

“I think that to one degree or another she will recover, it will just be like a complex post-traumatic injury. She may be recovering through severe depression. In terms of time, on average, from six months to a year, a person recovers, at least somehow minimally comes to his senses, ”Shurov said.

In his opinion, after the experience, the support of loved ones and the help of psychologists is very important for the girl.

“I believe that she needs a special rehabilitation program, to be placed in a sanatorium. If she becomes depressed, it will be necessary to select drugs. There is a large amount of work – medication and psychotherapy, ”added Shurov.

A day earlier, it became known that a resident of the village of Smolino, Sosnovsky District, Chelyabinsk Region, in the fall of 2009, kidnapped and forcibly kept a girl in a private house. She was able to run away from home when the suspect was hospitalized in July 2023 after suffering a mental illness.

On the same day, the Investigative Committee of Russia established the suspect’s involvement in the murder of another woman in 2011. The investigation charged the man with kidnapping, murder and rape. By the decision, he was arrested for two months, until September 30.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed to provide him with a report on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case.