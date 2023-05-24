Davide Fontana, the man who ended Carol Maltesi’s life, is sane. This is what was established by the psychiatric report

The trial for the crime of Carol Maltesi, the young mother who lost her life at the hands of her friend, will begin on May 29 David Fontanaon 11 January 2022, in an apartment in Rescaldina (Milan).

After the psychiatric reports, it was established who the defendant is sane and will therefore be able to face a regular process. Davide Fontana has been described as a man with a personological fragility, but who is not part of a personality disorder picture. He is able to understand and want and so was the day she ended the life of that friend she loved and hated at the same time.

The motive of the crime

Davide Fontana has listened to a call between Carol Maltesi and her ex partner. The girl had confessed to the man her intent to move back to Verona, to stay close to their child. In those few moments, the friend understood that he was going to lose her and was unable to control his anger.

He broke young mom’s life forever with a hammerthen has them cut throat and stored his remains in a small freezer. For months, Davide Fontana pretended to be Carlo Maltesi. He replied to his messages, used his social networks and his credit cards. Then, when he probably realized he couldn’t go on anymore, he closed his dismembered body in black bags, which he threw in a ravine in Borno.

Perhaps, he had thought that no one would ever find them, but it was not so. A passerby approached those black bags and ha looked at the contentthus making the terrible discovery.

The expert report on Davide Fontana