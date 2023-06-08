The word psychedelia was invented by the English psychiatrist Humphry Osmond after serving as a guide for the writer Aldous Huxley on his legendary mescaline trip that occurred in 1953; an experience that would give rise to the book The doors of the perception (Edhasha, 2002), essay where Huxley recounts the sensations observed after ingesting the hallucinogenic alkaloid extracted from peyote.

Once back, Huxley decided to drop the word “psychotomimetic” to describe the experience. Instead, Huxley preferred the word “fanerotime” which is something like what makes the soul visible. However, Osmond thought that fanerotime was not a sound term despite accurately defining such an elevated experience. A more classical term, with Greco-Roman roots, was needed to say the same thing. This way, Psyche —soul— merged with of the —reveal—, and thus a word was born that would define not only an experience, but an era.

All this is told by the American sociologist Don Lattin in his book The Harvard Psychedelic Club (Errata nature, 2023). A work where the events that led professors Timothy Leary, Huston Smith and Richard Alpert to cross paths with the doctor Andrew Weil are reviewed chronologically to demonstrate that the human brain, conditioned by rigid structures, filters reality in such a way that it does not it allows impressions to slip through that could be dangerous for the social functioning of the system. Driven by this premise, Timothy Leary directs a psychedelic experiment in the Concord jail, delivering twenty milligrams of psilocybin to two of the inmates and a Harvard graduate student named Ralph Metzner who volunteered for the test that took place at the prison. Nursing. This first experience was followed by others for nine months.

Timothy Leary, ‘high priest’ of the 1960s drug culture, addresses the students. Bettmann (Bettmann Archive)

The result of all this was that 75% of the prisoners who had been given psilocybin, and who were released, did not reoffend. We are in the year 1963; year in which psychedelia arrives to change the world. The social patterns that, until then, dominated the western corners, are going to be turned upside down from Harvard University, and scientific experiments with substances that alter consciousness are going to go beyond the borders of the university itself to reach the prisons. The results of the Concord experiment are politically dangerous and very soon problems begin, accusations between members of the Harvard psychedelic club, leaks and tips for using unqualified personnel for their experiments.

Because the most important thing in scientific research is the researcher’s intention and even more so when working with recreational substances, well, it will be the intention, that is, the idea that is pursued in the experiment, which to a large extent will determine the outcome of the experiment. And this is what Don Lattin points out in this must-read book for all those people who like to pry into the substances that influenced an era. Between his paragraphs we witness the clash of strong personalities whose intentions were increasingly far from the scientific result. That is why the club would end up broken, between accusations and reproaches.

To conclude, suffice it to say that the experiments that occurred at Harvard during the sixties opened not only the doors of perception, but also those of tolerance so that today psilocybin is not persecuted and its use is contemplated for therapeutic purposes.

