ACE: And since ketamine can also be used for bad practices, a substance abuse history would also make us doubt.

H.H: Our program costs $ 2,600 for three days, plus $ 350 for medical evaluation and prescription of ketamine. Meals are included, but not transport or accommodation.

ACE: Throughout the three days that the external consultation lasts on the mission, in a beautiful open space with a high roof, customers have two experiences of ketamine. When you enter, all these chairs are in a circle. In the center there are candles. We put a rose in each seat and information about what awaits you.

H.H: The vibrations are sorns.

The first day consists of radical acceptance: welcoming it will arrive with the ketamine. Our opening ceremony includes a movement, dance, entering the body, or simply talking between us about what is alive in each one. We have a session of establishment of intentions. We always check the consent of the whole world, that each part of their body is ready to receive medicine. Next, our doctor and our diploma nurse distribute the medication through intramuscular injection.

If it is the first time you use ketamine and you are nervous about it, this is how it should be. But there is also the option of not using ketamine at all, you might want to do it and then, at the time of truth, you retract: “I really don’t want to do it.”

Ketamine and psychedelics are not a magical remedy, we know it is not for everyone. You do not have to press to make this new, innovative and avant -garde therapy. Yes, there are great promises, and the data makes it see how a very enthusiastic area. But nothing happens if you are afraid and anxiety. Simply listen to your body and your heart.

ACE: When we go to the trip, we take out the “backjack” chairs.

H.H: It’s very nice. The place has small nests, beds. Customers are wrapped; They have blankets, pillows, and ear plugs if the environmental music that sounds through the speakers is too high. They carry eye masks, because ketamine is rather a dissociative medication: it is a natural sensation of recollection and silence. There are a lot of stuffed animals that some take travel.

ACE: There is a huge teddy bear that holds a cup of intramuscular ketamine. We encourage customers to carry significant things for them, like a newspaper, photos of their loved ones, stones. It is really affectionate and open.

H.H: It is like a party of psychedelic pajamas of coaching executive. The first day we took a psycholithic dose of ketamine. It is not exactly “psychedelic”, but it allows you to storm a little. The next day is an average dose; That day everything revolves around medicine and integration.

ACE: Four of us facilitate sessions. While people are on their ketamine trip, we are all very attentive. We are in silent communication with each other. We hold this space collectively, seeing what emerges. We have seen more than one hundred Ketamine trips at this time.