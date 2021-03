The party leadership discusses with the council members how to carry out a boycott of the defected executive councilors Diego Conesa, in a meeting with mayors of the PSOE, in February 2020, at the party headquarters. / EDU BOTELLA

“Mrs. Franco, Mrs. Valle, Mr. Álvarez, shame will accompany you forever.” The secretary general of the PSRM-PSOE, Diego Conesa, launched this kind of curse last week in the Assembly against the three Cs deputies who changed sides and made the motion of censure against the regional president, Fernand, fail