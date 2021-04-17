The Socialist Party has presented in all municipalities a motion «to fight transfuguismo, with the aim of continuing to work on political regeneration in the Region of Murcia “, as announced by the secretary general of the PSRM and spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Diego Conesa.

The socialist leader, who met with the Municipal Socialist Group in the Albudeite City Council and colleagues from the Municipal Executive to work on the needs of the residents of the municipality, explained that «the PSOE will present this initiative in all municipalities so that the set of agreements that make up the anti-transfuguism pact is complied with, “which qualifies transfuguism as a” form of corruption and anti-democratic practice. “

“In this way, we will avoid the recurrence of cases of transgression and buying of wills, as has happened in the autonomous institutions so that the motion of censure does not go ahead. The PP of this Region has become the refuge of the turncoats, “said the Secretary General.

In addition, in this motion, the municipal groups of the PSOE “demand that the defending councilors of the regional government, as well as the president of the Regional Assembly, their resignation as deputies in the Regional Assembly, as well as the statutory or regulatory modifications necessary to foresee and regulate the figure of the non-attached deputy ”.

Another purpose of this initiative, according to the socialist group, “is to guarantee that the deputies who remain linked to the electoral subject with whom they participated in the elections can retain the membership and representation of their parliamentary group, even if they have remained in a minority within their initial composition ».