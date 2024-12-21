The PSPV-PSOE calls the campaign for DANA that Mazón gave to his businessman friend as “illegal”

The spokesperson for Transparency of the PSPV-PSOE in the Corts Valencianes, Mercedes Caballero, has demanded from the Consell “the immediate withdrawal of the Generalitat’s institutional advertising campaign ‘Pla Recuperem València’ for violating the law on institutional advertising for the citizen’s interest. Caballero has denounced that this campaign of “shameful self-aggrandizement” represents “the waste of thousands of euros with the sole purpose of whitewashing Mazón’s negligence in the dana.” As elDiario.es has reported exclusively, the promotion of this campaign in the media was awarded to Miguel Quintanilla, from Grupo Indez, a businessman who is a friend of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, with whom he has shared numerous private meals.

The PSPV-PSOE parliamentarian recalls that Law 12/2018, of May 24, on institutional advertising “expressly prohibits” any type of advertising charged to the public treasury “that has the purpose of highlighting successes in management or the objectives achieved by subjects subject to the law”, as well as “institutional advertising whose sole purpose is the creation, dissemination or improvement of the notoriety and image of government institutions and public administrations, which is not linked to a specific right, service or activity.”

The Consell’s campaign also does not comply with any of the “informative principles” established by the law in its article 4, such as that institutional advertising “must have the purpose of making citizens aware of the rights and services, as well as responsibilities.” civic and legal obligations of citizens or emergency alerts, complying with the duty of public information.”





With this expense, Mazón “intends to cover up his disastrous management of the emergency,” says Mercedes Caballero. “Don’t hide your food in Ventorro and don’t try to wash your image through illegal advertising at the expense of all Valencians’ money,” said the spokesperson for Transparencia, for whom this campaign constitutes “an insult and an offense.” of respect for those affected by the damage.”

The socialist parliamentarian regrets that Mazón has contracted the placement of a huge tarp in one of the buildings in the city of Valencia with propaganda messages instead of informing those affected about how to access aid and its modalities, as well as the services – if applicable – that the Generalitat has launched. Insertions have also appeared with messages such as “Estem netejant els nostres soterranis, garatges i baixos. “Per amb amb el cap ben alt” or “Unrun our careers on the road to recovery.”

“Institutional advertising in the media is very necessary to publicize the aid and services to those affected by dana, but this campaign has no other purpose than to whitewash Mazón. No canvas will be able to cover the shame of those who seem to have not yet left the Ventorro table. Mazón has not understood anything. “Valencians remember the tragedy and negligence of Mazón every time they see this propaganda,” censures the socialist parliamentarian, who has asked the Consell for documentation on the winning company and the cost of a self-promoting campaign that does not inform those affected of any service or help in the face of the catastrophe.