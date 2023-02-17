The PSOE would win the general elections if they were held today with an advantage of 2.3 points over the Popular Party, according to the electoral barometer of the Sociological Research Center (CIS) corresponding to February. The survey was carried out in the midst of a crisis due to the reduction in sentences for sexual offenders after the entry into force of the law of only yes is yes. Those of Pedro Sánchez widen the gap over those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, although the popular ones go up more than one point in the vote estimate. The survey of the organization directed by José Félix Tezanos reflects a stagnation of the vote for Vox (repeats 10%), while United We Can falls 1.5 points compared to January. Ciudadanos, for their part, drops almost one point, which means losing a third of the support they had in the previous barometer. Sánchez and Feijóo tie in citizen evaluation (both fail with a grade of 4.34 out of 10). In this field, Yolanda Díaz continues to stand out (with a 4.91, scraping the pass).

The survey reflects a certain stability in the left and right blocks, with the PSOE and the PP on the rise in their respective sectors. The Socialists would obtain 32.1% of the votes in the whole of Spain, compared to the 29.8% that the popular ones would obtain. The third electoral position is occupied by Unidas Podemos, with 12.7%, followed by Vox, stuck at around 10% since November. Ciudadanos fights not to fall below the 2% that the barometer awards it this month (compared to the previous 2.9%). Of the polls published in recent weeks on vote estimates, the CIS is the only one that gives the PSOE a victory over the PP. However, in the barometer presented this Friday, the PP is 0.6 points ahead of the PSOE in direct intention to vote, something that was already happening in the January survey.

After them, it is in sixth position of estimated vote over the Spanish total ERC (2%), followed by EH Bildu, Junts (1.1%), PNV (0.8%), Más País (0, 7%), BNG and Compromís, both with 0.6%, and NA+ and the CUP, both with 0.5%.

The 3,935 interviews with citizens for this survey have been carried out between February 1 and 11, in the midst of a dispute between Socialists and Podemos, government partners, over the continuous trickle of reductions in sentences for sexual offenders as a result of the Law Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, the so-called law of only yes is yes, as well as in full controversy over the positions of the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo on abortion in Spain.

More information

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Citizens, according to the survey, prefer Pedro Sánchez as president of the Government over his popular adversary, which corresponds to the confidence that both inspire among Spaniards: the leader of the PSOE arouses little or no confidence in the 67 .6%, while the PP leader suggests the same at 69.2%. The third preferred person to arrive at La Moncloa is Yolanda Díaz.

No political leader exceeds 5 on a scale of 1 to 10 of valuation. Yolanda Díaz, who continues to be the most valued, was the last to achieve at least that score, but that was last May. Since then, she has stayed at 4.91, in June and this February. At the lowest end is Santiago Abascal, president of Vox, with a score of 2.72, again down compared to the two previous barometers. The highest record of him in the last 12 months was reached in April, with 3.16.

Sánchez also drops, to 4.34 and the rest of the leaders valued by the CIS slightly improve their scores compared to January. But that 4.34 is the same score that Feijóo gets, which is up compared to the last poll. The leaders of PSOE and PP have been obtaining a similar note since September, but the popular, with small increases, has been losing note since his debut as president of the PP, in April of last year, when he reached a note of 5.2, 1.72 points more than the valuation that his predecessor, Pablo Casado, had achieved a month earlier.

However, one of the most significant changes in the January and February surveys is how health has consolidated itself at the forefront of citizens’ concerns, to the point that 23.4% of citizens already cite it among their three main problems that most affect them personally. The health system situation is only overcome as a problem, although by far, due to fear of the effects of the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic and the war that Russia has led to Ukraine, which is cited by 42.6 % of the participants. It is one point more than in the previous barometer.

The CIS barometer for January gave victory to the PSOE with a 1.7 point advantage over the PP. The survey showed a general drop in voting expectations of all parties, except for Unidas Podemos, the only one that grew to reach an estimate of support of 14.4%, two points more than in December. Vox fell again, until it was left at 10% bare, while Más País dropped four tenths (0.9%). Ciudadanos remains in the diffuse line of entering or not in Congress.