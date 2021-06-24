The Spokesperson and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, this Thursday. EUROPA PRESS / M.FERNÁNDEZ. POOL / Europa Press

The Senate gave the green light on Wednesday to a VAT reduction for hairdressing, barbering and aesthetic services of the general rate from 21% to the reduced 10% as of January 1, 2022. This modification has been approved by the upper house Thanks to an amendment promoted by the PP to the law of prevention measures and fight against tax fraud, but the PSOE has already assured that it will veto it as soon as the text returns to Congress to be ratified. “The Government will exercise its right to veto,” said the Minister of Finance and spokesperson for the Executive, María Jesús Montero, on Thursday. The Senate has also frozen the registration tax hike until the end of the year.

In the press conference after the extraordinary Council of Ministers this Thursday, Montero has been blunt: “When it goes to the Congress of Deputies, the Government will exercise its right to veto.” The minister has justified this decision by claiming “that it is impossible and produces absolute mismanagement” that “via laws that have nothing to do with the amendments that are incorporated” matters “that affect income policy, and therefore that go at the root of what is the exclusive competence of the Government ”without even“ analyzing what impact they have on the public coffers ”.

The transactional amendment that reduces VAT to hairdressers, when presented at the last minute and on the basis of another with which it did not keep the “required consistency”, was initially inadmissible by the legal services of the Upper House. Finally, at the request of the PP, which asked to reconsider the decision, the Senate table accepted its vote by the plenary session.

The justification of the amendment indicates that, “within the framework of a fair and progressive tax reform, it is prudent that one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, such as the group of professionals who provide hairdressing, barber and beauty services, should constitute fundamentally for female employment, and whose services have been widely demanded by citizens to the point of being declared essential during confinement, have a tax system that contributes to two objectives. On the one hand, to make their business economically viable, and on the other, to serve to eliminate pockets of fraud ”. He adds that the crisis caused by the pandemic has caused the closure of 10,464 hairdressing and beauty salons, leaving more than 52,000 people without work: “It is about the disappearance of 21.8% of the personal image sector and 48, 1% of employees ”.

Montero added this Thursday that what happened “opens a precedent” that he wants to avoid. “I insist: the Government has to guarantee that it can exercise its powers and the Ministry of Finance has to guarantee that it can exercise them, bearing in mind that the forecasts it handles are true. They cannot be changed from today to tomorrow at a time when, of course, the entire spending policy and the entire revenue policy are called into question. Hence, we have the capacity to veto those initiatives that may affect these policies and we will certainly exercise it ”.

Registration tax freeze

The Senate has also frozen the registration tax increase until December 31 after the plenary session incorporated a transactional amendment promoted by the PSOE. The increase in this tax had already been overthrown by Congress through an amendment by PDeCAT to the anti-fraud law. But the PSOE had registered a new amendment in the upper house to maintain the tax increase, which has now been canceled again.

The registration tax increase began to be applied on January 1 as an effect of the implementation of the new European WLTP regulation to measure vehicle emissions. This protocol is more stringent, as it is based on real driving conditions and not on laboratory tests, and its application implies de facto an increase in the value of official issues. By calculating the tax according to scales based on the car’s emissions, this European system implies an increase in the tax burden for vehicles that are now exempt or are in the lower ranges.

The PDeCAT amendment proposed modifying the tax application sections and canceling the fiscal impact caused by the implementation of the WLTP system. Finally, the PSOE has renounced the rise: until December 31, the rates corresponding to each volume of emissions will be those in force until 2020; Starting in 2022, the new sections will be reinstated to comply with EU regulations.