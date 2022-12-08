CV Thursday, December 8, 2022, 7:28 p.m.



President Pedro Sánchez affirmed on Tuesday in a conversation with journalists that the former Minister of Justice Juan Carlos Campo and the former high official of the Ministry of the Presidency Laura Díez, his two candidates for magistrates of the Constitutional Court, will take office before they end the year And sources close to the Executive confirmed to this newspaper that Pedro Sánchez had already advanced the studies to unblock the Constitutional Court even though the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has not reached an agreement to designate his two candidates pending renewal.

In this way, according to information from La Sexta, the socialist parliamentary group will present tomorrow an amendment to the reform of the Organic Law of the Criminal Code – which will eliminate the crime of sedition and could also modify the crime of embezzlement through amendments of parliamentary groups such as ERC- to unblock the appointments of the Constitutional Court, so that it should appoint the two magistrates proposed by the Executive, without waiting for the CGPJ to appoint the other two that correspond to it and that are also pending relief. In accordance with the literality of the Constitution, the Constitutional Court is renewed by thirds: as it consists of twelve members, they have to be renewed four by four. But there are magistrates who advocate that the renewal of the two members proposed by the Executive be carried out. The next meeting in which the CGPJ could try to agree on their names will take place on December 22, but it does not have much sign of success.

Sources close to the Executive justified a movement of this nature to this newspaper, arguing that “if there is a premeditated blockade of constitutional bodies through a fraudulent use of the legal system, the legislator must defend himself.”

The Socialists accuse the PP of having “kidnapped” the CGPJ and the TC. Meanwhile, the opposition and even United We Can criticize the profile of the magistrates proposed by Moncloa, given their socialist affiliation and that until very recently they worked in separate ministerial departments.