Diego Conesa announced this Friday that The PSOE will not actively participate in any demonstration on the occasion of 8-M in the Region. In the presentation of the campaign that the socialist party has launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the socialist leader indicated that “this year, due to the special circumstances brought by the pandemic, all citizens must be responsible, because there are many ways to go out into the streets and support this just social demand, and has urged that people who freely wish to demonstrate, do so with the maximum security measures and always in authorized calls.

Conesa invited the citizens of the Region of Murcia to, “with the utmost responsibility”, participate in the reading of manifestos and cultural activities that may be held on March 8 and during the weekend in the 45 municipalities of the Region . “The PSOE will not actively participate in these demonstrations, but we appeal to the responsibility of the people who, in their right, are going to do so,” he said.

The socialist leader also asked that March 8 not be used again “in the way they did last year,” and assured that time has shown that those who attacked him “did not do so from the truth, but from the attempt to impose their ideology ». The secretary general of the PSRM stressed that March 8 is a recognition and vindication day of effective equality between women and men: “A recognition to all the women who have promoted and transformed this Spanish society in the last 40 years in a transcendental way.”

Diego Conesa explained that this recognition and this claim are also translated into legislative changes, “in laws that have made this society, this country and this Region move forward.” In this sense, he indicated that the PSRM continues to advance and promote legislative initiatives in the Regional Assembly, such as the law for the comprehensive protection of sexist violence that he presented a few weeks ago and hopes that it will be taken into account by the regional government for its approval, or the law on single-parent families, which is already being debated in the Assembly, to help those 60,000 families, the vast majority headed by women, who live in a precarious way and are at risk of exclusion.

“That is what the PSOE proposes from the institutions and governments: transform and improve society so that the apparent inequality between 50 percent of the population, with respect to the other 50, is reduced and we achieve that full and effective equality between women and men», He added.