The general secretary of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, has announced that the Murcian Socialists will not attend the demonstration called in Madrid by the Círculo por el Agua del Levante on Monday in defense of the Transfer, which will be held with a caravan of vehicles that will end before the doors of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition. “We are going to do what we have always done, work seriously and honestly for a water solution for the Region, but we are not going to attend this demonstration,” Conesa told LA VERDAD, who considers it to be “a show promoted by the Popular Party ». It also maintains that it is not necessary to anticipate conclusions about the future Plan of the Tagus and ecological flows

He explained that since he arrived at the party secretariat “I have always worked, and I have made things clear to the agri-food sector, to defend their interests where appropriate and as appropriate. I have spoken with everyone who has called us. He specified that he has not had “any call or conversation with the president of the Irrigation Union of the Transfer since November 2018, knowing the efforts we made at that time, when 20 hectometres were needed. But what we are not going to do is participate in shows promoted by the Popular Party and by a president, López Miras, who has been unable to convene the Regional Water Pact for three years. Representatives of the agricultural employers have also told him to convene this Pact and to speak, but he has been unable and has not wanted to do so. He wants to be in the battle of water again and in the banner of ‘Water for all’. That they continue, I am not going to be in those ».

Conesa indicated that he would like “we had a joint territorial work, as the president of Castilla-La Mancha has known how to do.”

On whether he is going to give freedom to the mayors and socialist affiliates to decide whether or not to attend the march, as happened with the ‘tractorates’ last Saturday, Conesa points out that “whoever wants and considers appropriate can go. I will defend in another way and with honesty all the farmers of the Region; those who have water from the Transfer and work with the ‘mix’, those who only have desalinated water, such as those in Mazarrón, or those who want another water policy such as those from the Altiplano and the Northwest. To all”.

Regarding the fact that he attended the demonstration of the irrigators in Madrid in 2018 against the Government of Rajoy, and that he did not do so in the march next Monday, Diego Conesa explains that on that occasion «we were eleven months without water and here we don’t know. We are talking about something that we do not know what will happen in eleven months. I will be as consistent as I was in 2018, and I will take responsibility when the time comes for maintaining that consistency. I repeat it again, with the PSOE the Region of Murcia has never lacked water. It is a fallacy and a lie that it is said that the Transfer will be repealed by the Socialists. I am not going to participate in those messages that they want to convey, when it is not like that.

“We have said it very clearly, we work with the Valencian Community and we have established a position: the Transfer is inalienable, it is not going to close, and we are radically against the environmental flow increasing from 6 to 8.5 cubic meters per second »in Aranjuez, he points out. «I will be consistent with what I have always said; I will work in another way and I will defend with much more honesty than the PP has done in 26 years, the honest and decent irrigators who are the vast majority in this Region. “I’m not going to play with the water issue and I know where the limits are.”