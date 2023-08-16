Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 08:42



| Updated 12:30 p.m.

The PSOE will maintain Patxi López and Eva Granados as parliamentary spokespersons, as reported by the party on Wednesday, which will propose Guillermo Fernández Vara, former president of Extremadura, for the vice-presidency of the Senate.

The former Lehendakari has held the position in the Lower House since he replaced Héctor Gómez in September 2022. Granados, a member of the PSC, took over as spokesman in the Senate in October 2021, replacing Ánder Gil, who in turn went on to hold the Presidency of the Chamber after Pedro Sánchez appointed Pilar Llop Minister of Justice.

Fernández Vara was elected senator by autonomous designation after losing the Government of Extremadura at the hands of a coalition between PP and Vox. The socialist baron announced the day after the election that he was leaving politics and returning to his position as a medical examiner, though he ultimately backed down.

Armengol, the chosen one



The two appointments and the proposal were announced after yesterday, Tuesday, the socialist formation announced its commitment to Francina Armengol, former president of the Balearic Islands, to preside over the Congress of Deputies. In favor of the socialist leader, she plays the harmony that she maintained with the independence movement during the eight years that she presided over the archipelago and in which, among other issues, she was in favor of promoting the use of co-official languages.

The announcement that there is a socialist candidate sympathetic to the independence movement does not in itself give the necessary votes for the left to gain control of the Congress Table, without which a new government of Pedro Sánchez would be practically unfeasible.

Armengol’s dialogue profile does invite, at least, the Catalan secessionist forces to meditate on their positions in view of tomorrow’s parliamentary vote. Armengol presided over the Balearic Islands for eight years together with a coalition that included Podemos, the independentistas of MES and insular forces that offered him their support to preside over an autonomy that for decades was a stronghold of the PP but to which corruption cases ended for billing.

Pepa Rodríguez de Millán, during a speech in the Senate.



Pepa Rodríguez de Millán replaces Espinosa de los Monteros as Vox spokesperson Pepa Rodríguez de Millán goes from being the spokesperson for Vox in the Senate to performing the same function in Congress. Santiago Abascal justified her appointment by her face to face with Pedro Sánchez the control sessions in the Upper House and in which, according to the opinion of the leader of the formation, “he sang the forty” to the President of the Government. The new spokesperson for the radical right in the lower house is a deputy for Córdoba and she assumes the position after the abandonment of the policy of Iván Espinosa de los Monteros. A lawyer by profession and columnist in the media, she declares herself deeply Catholic.