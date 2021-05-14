Torres proposes as deputy secretary of Municipal Policy the exedile Ángel Rafael Martínez and hires the lawyer Carlos José Martínez for his Executive
Two years after the next local elections, the PSOE of Cartagena has set itself a challenge to increase its work in opposition to the government team from outside the City Council, where it was left without a municipal group in 2019 after expelling Ana Belén Castejón and five other councilors related to the mayor for agreeing with the Popular Party and Citizens
