The demand of Citizens to occupy the Presidency of the Community as a ‘sine qua non’ condition to present the motion of censure with the PSOE against Fernando López Miras was the most delicate moment of the negotiation between the two parties in the three months they invested to agree on how to end the 26 years of popular government in the Region.

The Government delegate, José Vélez, for the PSOE, and the regional coordinator of Cs, Ana Martínez Vidal, have carried the weight of the conversations, according to sources familiar with these, in which the PSRM secretary general, Diego, have also participated. Conesa, and the Organization secretary, Jordi Arce, in addition to the current Transparency counselor, José Gabriel Torregrosa, representing Cs. First with sporadic meetings, then with more regular meetings, always with ups and downs in the tune and also with great discretion, the dialogue progressed at the same pace that the trust between the two delegations grew.

The vaccine scandal served as an accelerator, add the sources consulted. Cs was convinced that the step had to be taken and, as a first gesture, agreed with the Socialists to create a commission of inquiry in the Regional Assembly on this issue. The complacent response of the PP and the regional government, together with the permanent conflict between both parties in the Murcia City Council, represent the point of no return.

Ciudadanos sent his deputy secretary general, Carlos Cuadrado, to Murcia, who made sure that the six orange deputies signed the motion



Tuesday night is key. Despite the reluctance expressed by the leader of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, about the transfer of the Presidency to Cs, the Socialists end up accepting it and see the agreement made. However, it took all of the early hours of Wednesday to put it in writing and sign it. The fear that a leak of what was being cooked would reach the ears of the PP – as it happened – or that the rumors that pointed out that López Miras could call early elections at any time, made neither of the two parties They moved that night from their respective headquarters until, by telephone, the agreement was complete.

All this with the supervision of the national directorates of each party. Even Cs moved to Murcia on Tuesday night his deputy secretary general, Carlos Cuadrado, who summoned the six deputies of the formation at his headquarters and made them sign, one after another, the motion of censure. On the part of the PSOE, the Secretary of Organization, José Luis Ábalos, was the one who directed the operations from Ferraz. Even the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, could have had a leading role that same night when everything was decided. The regional president, Fernando López Miras, after learning what the PSOE and Cs were up to, informed Casado of the problem, and he then called Inés Arrimadas to try to clarify it and, if possible, solve it. However, he could not get to speak with the orange president and events continued their course.

Pandemic management



The future Government, if the motion of censure is successful, will have six ministries controlled by the PSOE and three by Citizens, who will also have the Presidency. THE TRUTH advanced yesterday that Health and Education will be in the hands of the Socialists, and it is very likely that Social Policy as well. They are the departments that concentrate the bulk of the Community Budgets and 60,000 workers depend on them.

The Socialists thus ensure command of the management of the pandemic, although the Covid Committee will have, as now, representation of Cs and will be chaired by Martínez Vidal. They will also pilot the recovery of presence in the classrooms and the application of the ‘Celaá law’ is guaranteed, which the PP planned to stop through legal mechanisms.

On the names of the future directors, they assure in the PSOE that there are none closed. The question was whether the general secretary, Diego Conesa, enters the Executive as vice president. Sources of the PSOE admitted that it was very possible that it remained outside. They affirm that the Executive, in its socialist aspect, will be equal, with at least three women. They also say that the party could do like Pedro Sánchez after the motion of no confidence in 2018, when he surprised by appointing ministers of social prestige.

Regarding the program, PSOE and Cs negotiated to raise the spending ceiling, already approved in the Assembly, by 160 million euros to dedicate them to infrastructures. The reinforcement of public services, especially in Health and Education, will be another of the great objectives of the government coalition.