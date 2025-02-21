02/21/2025



Updated at 8:32 p.m.





The PSPV-PSOE will appear as popular accusation in the criminal case that investigates the management of the Catastrophic Dana of October 29. The general secretary of the Valencian Socialists and Minister of Science, Diana Morant, announced this Friday that they will process the request “in the next few hours” before the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Catarroja.

A movement comes just over a month after PSOE himself registered a proposal of law to prohibit political parties and associations and foundations linked to them to exercise this right, through a Reform of the Criminal Procedure Law.

Currently, the popular accusation may exercise any natural or legal person, although it has not been directly harmed by the facts that are investigated. This allows you to access the information that works in the cause and request the practice of proceedings.

Morant has justified that the PSPV wants to be part of the process because “people need justice to overcome this stage and be able to turn page”, while indicating that “Those deaths could have been avoided” And he has returned to claim the president of the Valencian government, Carlos Mazón, who resigns.









In addition, he considers that “the Generalitat has entered a loop of indecency, lies after lies, bulle after bulge.” «It is surprising, indecent and unacceptable. Justice will not be able to lie, we hope they do not do it and, therefore, I think it will be an opportunity for the Valencians and the Valencians, through the court, to know the truth, because the Valencian people need it, ”he said.

To these declarations of Morant before the media in Villena, the first vice president of the Generalitat, Susana Camarero, who has accused the PSPV of continuing “in her desperate career for profitable to make the pain of the victims” of the Dana to “politically benefit from tragedy.” Along the same line, he has described as a “Absolute inconsistency” that decide to appear in the case while processing a legal reform nationwide.

“Diana Morant is staying behind in the PSPV and needs prominence with insults and statements out of place against President Mazón,” he said. «Which lacks decency and, above all, ethics is the minister, who still does not give an explanation of the scandal of the National Center for Oncological Investigations, where those responsible have left the entity to the edge of bankruptcy, in the discredit more absolute and with the carelessness of spending the money on cancer research in works of art, ”he has settled.