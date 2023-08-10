The Socialists do not throw in the towel and are willing to burn the last cartridge despite the setbacks of the electoral boards. The PSOE, as announced today by sources from Ferraz’s leadership, has made the decision to appeal to the Supreme Court the ruling of the Central Electoral Board (JEC) of not reviewing the more than 30,000 invalid votes registered in the Madrid constituency in the last general election. A recount with which the Socialists believe they can recover the eleventh seat for Madrid that they lost after the computation of the CERA (Census of Spaniards Resident Abroad) votes on Friday, July 28.

Specifically, the Socialists will take before the Supreme Court the ruling last Monday by which the Central Electoral Board (JEC) rejected the PSOE’s request to review the 30,241 invalid ballots registered in the General Elections in the Community of Madrid. The JEC (by 10 votes in favor and 3 against, those of the members elected at the proposal of the PSOE) considered that Pedro Sánchez’s party had not proven the existence of indications of irregularities that justify this recount.

The presentation of this contentious-administrative appeal before the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court -explained judicial sources- in no case will it postpone the electoral calendar or the official proclamation of those elected, who have been collecting their minutes for days, nor the constitution of Congress scheduled for August 17.

On Monday, the Board insisted that, contrary to what was alleged by the PSOE, there is no “generic right to review all invalid votes without the need to allege a cause or indication of irregularity”, but that this new verification ” it must be linked to a specific reason that justifies the supposed nullity of the vote.” The electoral referee came to make ugly the Socialists who want to turn the provincial board “into a universal review table for all the votes declared null by all the tables of the constituency without citing a specific irregularity that justifies this examination.”

“A measure of this nature (the recount without evidence of possible irregularities) lacks constitutional and legal anchoring since it would radically distort the procedure provided for in the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (LOREG), would prevent compliance with the established legal deadlines and could even affect the constitution of the Chambers”, settled the JEC.

The insistence of the PSOE for not giving up that eleventh seat for Madrid and raising the matter to the highest judicial authority in the country comes because it is a key deputy, because now the Socialists will need the vote in favor of Junts (it is not worth the abstention) both to take over the presidency of Congress and for an investiture of Pedro Sánchez as head of the Executive.