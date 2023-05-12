“Promoting free public transport” is one of the main commitments of the PSOE candidate for mayor of Cartagena, Manuel Torres. This is indicated in his electoral program, in which he undertakes to “promote an improvement in the public transport network that achieves better connectivity between the different population centers and with the city.”

Transport and sustainable mobility occupy a prominent chapter among the proposals that the Cartagena socialists offer to voters. They recall that mobility challenges “are marked by the global context”, such as the requirement to decarbonise the economy and fight climate change. But they also ensure that there are local challenges for Cartagena to stop being “a municipality deficient in sustainable urban mobility.” In this regard, Torres and his team have launched a mobility plan based on security, social, economic and environmental sustainability, as well as connectivity.

Among other measures, his idea of ​​making Cartagena a ’15m-30km’ city stands out. With this, he intends that no citizen has to travel on foot or by bicycle for more than a quarter of an hour from his home to access any basic service. Also, achieve that the circulation of vehicles is consolidated at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour in almost all the roads of the city.

«It is about creating a safer municipality for its citizens, more socially, economically and environmentally sustainable, managing to increase the quality of life and, in addition, reducing the money spent on private transport and polluting emissions, boosting the use of public transport, pedestrian traffic and the use of bicycles”, according to the program.

Torres has already advanced that another of his challenges is to influence the City Council to readjust the Port’s investments in the Cartagena seafront and move the container terminal to Escombreras, in order to recover the old Santa Lucía beach.

Back to Corporation



The PSOE has set the challenge of returning to the Municipal Corporation of Cartagena on the 28th. Currently, it lacks representatives in the City Council, after the expulsion of its candidate four years ago, Ana Belén Castejón, and five others councilors for agreeing without authorization from the party a tripartite municipal government together with the PSOE and Cs.

Torres has publicly admitted that after the internal crisis that this situation generated in the PSOE of Cartagena, repeating the results of 2019 four years later could be considered a success. In addition, if he obtains at least five councilors, he may be in a position to influence the formation of the next municipal government, since the Socialists rule out that there may be absolute majorities, according to the reading they do internally.

In addition to Torres, the PSOE candidacy for mayor of Cartagena is made up of ‘number two’ Isabel Andreu Bernal, from the neighborhood movements in the west of Cartagena; former councilor Pedro Contreras Fernández, as ‘three’; the former manager of the Perpetuo Socorro Hospital María Dolores Flores, the educator Fulgencio Soto, the nurse Caridad Rubio, the president of the Neighborhood Association of Santa Lucía, David García; trade unionist Adela Ros Urios; and the former vice president of the neighborhood federation Pedro Manuel Díaz Ruiz.