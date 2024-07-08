The PSOE urges the PP to stop assuming Vox’s postulates on equality and to renew the State Pact against Gender Violence, approved by Congress in 2017, given the need to update it after the rise in sexist murders in recent weeks and other types of gender violence. So far this year, 19 women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners. Since official statistics began in 2003, there are already 1,263 women. Four out of ten victims of sexual crimes are minors, according to the latest report from the Ministry of the Interior.

Last week, Pedro Sánchez urged the PP to agree, before the end of 2024, “a renewal and an update” of the State Pact against Gender Violence in the face of “new forms of sexist violence”. The president made express mention of “vicarious violence” after a man murdered his wife and two children aged 8 and 3 in Las Pedroñeras (Cuenca), and of “access to violent content on social media”. Sánchez reproached the PP, with which he had just agreed to unblock the General Council of the Judiciary, “for making a pact with a political party that denies sexist violence, that denies the gender issue of the structural violence suffered by women for the mere fact of being women” and encouraged it to reissue “the great achievement” that the Law on Gender Violence represented to “make sexist violence a matter of State”.

The socialists believe that the fight against gender violence is being affected by its political aspect, that is, by how Vox conditions the PP, and that this is detrimental to the commitment of the administrations where the left governs. And it is seen in votes such as the parity law, which has been rejected by the right. This Tuesday and Wednesday they have a new opportunity to reach an agreement in the Congress subcommittee for the renewal and updating of the State Pact on gender violence. “The PP has to clarify itself, it cannot be at mass and ringing the bell, blowing and sucking at the same time. The tolls imposed by Vox are a very costly bill for our democracy and show its ideological incoherence,” observe government sources.

In this context, the defeat of the far right in France, unable once again to overcome the cordon sanitaire of the other parties, has served the PSOE to highlight even more intensely the contradictions of the PP’s government pacts with Vox in five autonomous communities and dozens of town councils. The setbacks in equality policies have opened a new front on the right in which the socialists will hit hard against the PP from this week, in addition to its incoherence and double talk of its leaders regarding the distribution of the 6,000 immigrant minors in the Canary Islands. The PSOE has published this Monday the “map of shame”which will be updated, in which it focuses on the elimination of councils and councilors of equality, the removal of purple points in municipal festivals, the replacement of gender violence by “domestic violence” or the censorship of films such as Barbie for “supposing an empowerment of women.”

“It will be a living map, which will allow us to have a real map of the cuts and restrictions of rights in this first year of PP governments with Vox,” explained the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, at an event in Ferraz in which she warned of “the significant setback” in equality and claimed the PSOE as “the dam to contain the reactionary wave”. The PSOE has counted more than 130 setback measures in one year, from the elimination of equality portfolios in autonomous and municipal administrations to budget cuts. “This terrible denialism, this dismantling of equality policies, we see it every day in many parts of Spain,” lamented the head of Equality.

María Jesús Montero, First Vice President of the Government and Deputy Secretary General of the PSOE, has accused the PP of “whitewashing the far right and commercializing women’s rights” by adopting its ideology. number two The PSOE has warned that the steps backwards in equality “began timidly and subtly” but are increasingly happening “with less cover-up”. “Removing a bench or a purple dot means that it is not recognised that the fight against violence has to have governments that promote it”, she stressed in response to the “extremist ideology” of Vox and its interest in identifying feminism “with the exclusion of men”. “Being a feminist is being a democrat, men are not only welcome in this fight against discrimination, they are essential”, she concluded.

