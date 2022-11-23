The PSOE wants Alberto Núñez Feijóo to get wet about the uncomfortable situation of the senator and mayoress of Marbella, the popular Ángeles Muñoz, after the prosecution of her husband by the National Court for alleged money laundering. This Tuesday, the PSOE spokesperson in the Upper House, Eva Granados, asked Feijóo to clarify “if she plans to take action” or “she plans to clarify the facts” that have surrounded the councilor in recent weeks. “That Feijóo remains silent in the face of signs of corruption is a worrying issue,” stressed the socialist, who has asked the Marbella councilor for explanations after last week she updated her declaration of assets before the Upper House. The communication came a few days after she learned that both her husband and her stepson are being prosecuted for drug trafficking and money laundering in a case led by the National Court.

The situation for the senator and mayoress of Marbella has become very uncomfortable since her husband, Lars Broberg, was prosecuted at the end of September by the National Court for alleged money laundering in a case before judge Manuel García-Castellón also he prosecutes the councilor’s stepson, Joakim Broberg, whom he considers to be the leader of a network for the sale of marijuana and hashish. Both were arrested in 2021 as a result of a large operation against drug trafficking in which 71 arrests were made. The case against Broberg Sr., to whom the order attributes the crimes of criminal organization and money laundering, is provisionally paralyzed due to his serious state of health, according to judicial sources.

The Socialists have seen the police issue as a leak of Ángeles Muñoz in the Marbella town hall. And they have been asking for explanations from her and hers for days at a local, regional and now national level. They maintain in the PSOE that this matter bothers and “worries” the Popular Party. As this newspaper has been able to confirm, the initial journalistic information did cause concern in the popular leadership. Top party leaders turned to Ángeles Muñoz and asked him “if there was anything to worry about.” The mayoress responded with a negative, according to popular sources. The president of the Junta de Andalucía himself, Juan Manuel Moreno, has avoided alluding to the case when the spokesmen for the PSOE, Juan Espadas, and for Por Andalucía, Inma Nieto, removed it in the last plenary session of the Andalusian Parliament.

The councilor in the Marbella City Council, José Bernal, requested a few days ago to appear in the case, but the Central Court of Instruction Number 6 of Madrid has prevented him from doing so. It does so because the request has arrived “at a time when the indictment has already been issued, which has been reported to the media, but does not specify the facts for which it intends to appear,” according to the court document to which it has had access. this newspaper. And although Bernal argues his request with his position as councilor, the court responds that “no mention is made of any public office that by action or omission could be related to the crimes mentioned, nor is the existence of any irregular destination of funds mentioned.” public. Nor is it stated in said facts that the Marbella Town Hall has been used to carry out possible money laundering”.

That is precisely the argument that Ángeles Muñoz herself and her party defend over and over again. “Neither my husband is in the procedure nor does the City Council have absolutely nothing to do with it. Nor, of course, me as mayor”, assured the mayor a few weeks ago, according to Europa Press. Both she and the spokesperson for the popular group in the municipality have also threatened to take anyone who links her to the case to court.

In his party they insist that Muñoz is not charged. “The mayoress of Marbella is not being investigated in any judicial process,” said the general coordinator of the Popular Party, Elías Bendodo, on Monday. The general secretary of the Andalusian PP, Antonio Repullo, has also maintained this Tuesday that “there is nothing reprehensible about the activity of the mayoress, her management as mayoress is impeccable. “She is not charged nor is any PP politician,” the Andalusian government spokesman, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, also insisted at the press conference after the Governing Council. Muñoz’s candidacy in the upcoming municipal elections is not in question. “Mayors are candidates unless they decide not to be. There is no official designation. They are confirmed,” said Repullo.

Question in Parliament

The PSOE will take next Thursday to the Andalusian Parliament the criminal plot of money laundering and drug trafficking that splashes the mayoress. The Socialist deputy for Málaga, Josele Aguilar, will ask the Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Sanz, in the control session with a generic question about measures in Andalusia against money laundering, but that will land in the judicial investigation that affects the family of the Marbella mayor and senator. The PSOE tried —unsuccessfully and urgently— in the previous plenary session to ask the Executive about this case, but the Parliamentary Bureau overthrew the initiative due to “technical issues.” The question, argued the governing body of the Chamber with the support of the senior lawyer, affected municipal issues and events that date back to other legislatures.

In addition, the PSOE’s requests addressed to the autonomous government on the criminal plot that affects Muñoz’s relatives, the PP has responded by way of warning with the investigation of the wife of the socialist general secretary, Juan Espadas, for her alleged irregular hiring of the Faffe, a foundation created by the Junta in the socialist era whose workers came to depend on the Andalusian Employment Service. Days ago, the popular spokesman, Toni Martín, demanded that Espadas “coherence to give explanations of oneself when the spouses are under investigation or imputation” and warned him that “a shovelful of garbage was being thrown at him.”