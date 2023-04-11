Seven months after the sentence reductions for sex offenders began, the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law already has an end date. On April 20, the initiative registered alone by the PSOE and amended by PP, Unidas Podemos, EH Bildu or Esquerra, among others, will be voted on in the Congress of Deputies. The Socialists trust that the majority of the Lower House will support, point by point, their proposal. Although the position that the PP will adopt remains to be known, which requires a call by Ferraz to analyze two points that they consider “gaps”, while the vote of purples, abertzales and republicans seems doomed to no after the talks between the two wings of the Government have been frozen for weeks and have been reduced to “informal contacts”.

The PSOE, for its part, unceremoniously rejects the amendments presented by both Podemos and ERC and EH-Bildu to the legislative text. “We are convinced that, from the point of view of legal technique, we seriously, solvently and rigorously address the needs that it implies for the application of the norm”, said the socialist deputy Isaura Leal, who replaced the parliamentary spokesperson, Patxi López, in the usual press conference on Tuesdays. She did so before explaining that the proposal “respects the principle of consent throughout the entire standard in a clear and precise manner.” “It is not at any time in question and prevails throughout the entire articles as the central axis,” she pointed out.

The main difference between what the socialists defend and what their allies propose was, and continues to be, in a technical matter but from which philosophical questions derive. By eliminating the difference between abuse and aggression in the current law, the range of penalties was modified downwards, especially in its lower range. The PSOE proposes maintaining the current punitive range but introducing an aggravated subtype for both assault and rape that has been committed with violence or intimidation; This would achieve, as they maintain, that the penalties are equivalent to those prior to the entry into force of the law. Podemos, and now also ERC and Bildu, suggest that violence and intimidation be an aggravating circumstance that raises the sentences to a maximum of eight years for assault and fifteen for rape, above the socialist proposal.

Four days of discussions



The process will be processed in just four days, as established on Tuesday by the Table of Congress. The governing body of the Chamber sets the paper to negotiate the amendments next Monday, April 17. The formations must agree on which will enter the new text and which will not on the same day, since the following day, Tuesday April 18, at 09:00, the Justice Commission is scheduled to be held at the that the reform must face its first vote.

The opinion approved in that body will be voted again two days later, on Thursday, April 20, in the Plenary Session of the Lower House. If it achieves the necessary support, it would complete its phase in Congress and it would be sent to the Senate to continue with its processing.

Another of the main doubts is whether the confederal group of United We Can remain united in the vote, a week after evidencing a certain division after the launch of the candidacy for Moncloa of the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz. An event attended by Izquierda Unida and the commons, which are part of it, but not Podemos. Source of the purple formation assure that all these parties “are in tune” regarding the vote on the PSOE proposal.

Diaz herself assured yesterday that her vote on the reform will go in the same direction as her group. “I am a democrat and, therefore, I will cast the vote decided by the parliamentary group to which I belong, I usually do it since I am in public life,” she stated at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

The doubts of the PP



The position of the popular is also up in the air. At a press conference in the lower house, the spokesperson and general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, explained that her formation has presented “technical amendments” to the socialist text with “issues that have been detected to have errors” and that, in her opinion, of the PP, they must be attended and spoken. And, in this sense, he has indicated that the PP “waits for the call from the PSOE to address the amendments.” “A call that has not yet taken place”, as Gamarra has pointed out and that, in his opinion, must take place “to address in depth” the “popular” amendments and for these “to be recognized” in the reform of the law.