There is the certainty that the initiative that those of Santiago Abascal will register this Monday in the Lower House is doomed to failure
Vox’s motion of no confidence, with a candidate as heterodox as the economist and former communist leader Ramón Tamames, has introduced a factor of disturbance that occurred in a context marked by tensions between the partners of the Government and the proximity of the local elections of the 28-M. There is the certainty that the initiative that
#PSOE #Voxs #motion #confidence #Sánchez #battering #ram #Feijóo
Leave a Reply