They carry too much stress on their backs for it to be a normal meeting. The 10 people who come together this Wednesday in Congress to calm the waters of the coalition and seek greater coordination, four from the PSOE and six from United We Can, enter the room with a long list of grievances behind them. They want to solve them, and they will try to do it in the end, but first they need to tell themselves a few truths to their faces. This is a reconstruction of that meeting made with sources from both sectors.

-This is very simple. You cannot be the opposition and the government at the same time. You have to choose, Adriana Lastra, the parliamentary spokesperson and Pedro Sánchez’s person of absolute confidence, releases them.

Throughout the meeting, which lasted about three hours, almost all the socialist interlocutors – there were also the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, and the number two de Lastra in Congress, Rafael Simancas— will repeat this idea over and over again in different ways. “You cannot be the opposition and the government.”

The message is clear. The PSOE can no longer take what it understands as a double game of United We Can. On the one hand they are in the Executive with five ministers, and on the other they pretend to be the alternative movement from which they were born, with their criticisms of power and above all, what most outrages the PSOE, with that permanent message that they are the true left while the socialists are committed to economic power. “We are the left,” cries Pedro Sánchez in his speeches, in response.

The representatives of United We Can – Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, Pablo Echenique, spokesperson, Nacho Álvarez and Ione Belarra, the two secretaries of State of the social vice presidency of Pablo Iglesias, Jaume Asens, representative of the commons, and Enrique Santiago, secretary General of the PCE – during the meeting they deny this frivolous version that they believe that the PSOE wants to transfer them, as a party that does not accept that being in the Government implies taking decisions.

They believe, and say so over and over again, that socialists fail to understand that being in a coalition implies that the minority partner has to find out everything, negotiate every decision and respect the government agreement that they signed. That is your keyword. Negotiate. They will repeat it several times.

—We do not want to be the opposition and the Government, we are very clear that we are in the Government. But this is a coalition. And you have to negotiate everything and be faithful to the agreement we have, replies Irene Montero.

The one who insists the most on this idea is Nacho Álvarez, the great negotiator of all economic decisions. The feeling they have in United We Can is that some ministers of the economic area of ​​the PSOE, and especially the vice president Nadia Calviño, function as if the PSOE had an absolute majority and not 120 seats, which do not allow it to get anything done without the assistance of its partners and several other groups. Álvarez draws on the recent example of the pension reform. It is a red line for United We Can. Socialists are outraged that a discussion that they believe should be internal has been brought into public debate. The group of Iglesias reproaches them that instead of negotiating such a sensitive issue within the coalition, the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, sent a document that included increasing the calculation period from 25 to 35 years —which it involves in most cases a reduction in future pensions — like a swallow. Later the number was eliminated, although the idea remained.

—We are not going to accept the increase in the calculation period, we are not going to vote on it, the representatives of United Podemos make clear, especially Álvarez, who is handling the matter, and Belarra, always on top of all negotiations as Bolaños’ direct interlocutor. .

—We will seek an agreement on social dialogue, as in 2011. And if there is agreement, I understand that we will all carry it forward, says María Jesús Montero.

The meeting, which is still a compendium of what has been lived in this very tough first year of the coalition, will still get a little more complicated, because each one has their own reproaches to make. There are many wounds on the table, although everyone makes an effort to lower the tone, which will allow the appointment to end with agreements and the intention of improving the operation of this unprecedented experiment.

There is an issue that has particularly hurt the Socialists. The recent position of United We Can with the exorbitant rise in the price of electricity, above 30%, after the heavy snowfall in central Spain. The group of Iglesias made a video explaining to their voters that they cannot do more because they only have 35 seats and the PSOE, with 120, is against nationalizing Endesa, which in their opinion would solve the problem. The video was very clear: if more people vote for United We Can next time in the progressive world, the electricity bill will be lowered. This, according to the vision of the PSOE, means blaming them directly for the rise, something they consider a serious disloyalty. Simancas, a socialist with a long history, explodes indignantly.

– Can you imagine that we make a video with images of the brothels saying that if this exploitation has not been solved it is because the Ministry of Equality, in the hands of United We Can, has not been able to solve it all this year? the meeting looking at Irene Montero, who is sitting there. Sources close to Simancas point out that the deputy does not recognize himself in this anecdote confirmed by several of those present.

The message is well understood at the table: if the two parties start playing blaming each other for what goes wrong, they will sink together. Everyone understands it, and they are willing to seek solutions. Because at no time is a breakup scenario put on the table throughout the meeting. On the contrary, after the ventures, they begin to talk about solutions. But still some reproach to be made. It is important for everyone to speak clearly to the face after so many weeks of media battles.

—There have been PSOE activists who have openly criticized me on social networks, reproaches Irene Montero. The battle within the feminist world is very strong, and very hard attacks are launched from both sides.

—We have thousands of militants, we cannot prevent a group of feminists from criticizing Podemos, but no one authorized has done so. We also see many criticisms of the PSOE among the Podemos militancy, replies Lastra.

The spokesperson explains that although many people have not yet collected the ERTE, the PSOE does not criticize the Ministry of Labor because it knows the difficulties that exist and the effort that is being made, and demands that same understanding with the Minimum Vital Income for the ministry that It is managed by Inclusión, in the hands of the PSOE.

Lastra gives another recent example. On Monday, Jaume Asens, who is present at the meeting, appeared in Congress to harshly criticize Salvador Illa for leaving without appearing one last time in the Chamber.

—It is not possible that there will be a vote in a permanent deputation on Illa and just that day the president of the group comes out criticizing the minister, says Lastra looking at the Catalan deputy.

-Just a moment. I did not criticize Minister Illa, I criticized candidate Illa, Asens is justified.

Nobody talks about a breakup, but everything is made very clear.

—We are not going to allow disloyalty, María Jesús Montero sentenced at another point in the meeting.

—What do you want to tell us, María Jesús? Irene Montero launches, to see what is being put on the table.

—What I have said, Irene, that we are not going to tolerate these disloyalty, concludes the Minister of Finance.

“And we are not going to tolerate disloyalty to the coalition agreement,” replies the Minister of Equality, thinking about the discussion of pensions.

After removing the issues, the meeting straightens. Greater coordination is agreed and it is made very clear that there is no alternative to the coalition. It is the history of these 12 months summarized in three hours. There is tension, and more now with the Catalans in sight, but in the end a solution is always found because everyone knows that there is no alternative. “We have agreed to reduce the level of drama in public,” summarize the Socialists. “We have agreed that we have to be in all decisions,” synthesized in United We Can.

All roads lead to the same point: no one should break. A member of the PSOE government is clear about it: “What sense would it make to remove Unidos Podemos from the government? To not be able to approve anything? Or go to elections. For what? We have an approved and very expansive Budget to be executed. 72,000 million come from Europe that must be used to modernize the country. To go to elections, first we will have to end the pandemic and get out of the crisis. The legislature will be long ”. Another concludes: “The problem is that Podemos needs to differentiate itself all the time because it is in decline. If Iglesias were not in the Government, as we propose, he would have much more freedom to make these criticisms, they would do better. But they persisted and now there is no going back ”. A minister from United Podemos agrees that the legislature will be long: “There are discussions and there will be, and it is important that they take place in the Government and not in Congress because that is how the right wing agenda is not talked about, which is destruction. of Spain by the Social Communists. But in the end, Spain has the most stable coalition in Europe. While the government falls in Italy, here we consolidate the legislature. In the end everything comes out. This week five decrees have been approved. We will fight, but the legislature is going to be exhausted, to the despair of the right ”.

Tense weeks come with the Catalans. But after the storm calm will come, or so the ministers consulted believe. That, as long as United We Can does not collapse in Catalonia. That itself could open more delicate scenarios. Two weeks to find out.