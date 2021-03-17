The Socialist municipal Group in the Murcia City Council has sent the Public Prosecutor’s Office a notarial act certifying expenses in gardens, which were included in the municipal macro-contract, which, according to them, have not occurred. Specifically, they allude to two parks (Centrofama and La Seda), in which “elements supposedly installed and paid are missing”, as is proven, they add, in the document sent by the Department of Urban Development to the Investigation Commission of large Contracts, which started early last year.

The socialist councilor Antonio Benito recalled that more than a year ago «we began to investigate the contract for Parks and Gardens, endowed with about 60 million euros, and we have verified many anomalies that we have left in the hands of the prosecutor because the PP, in its policy constantly blocking the opposition, has not justified or explained any of our doubts.

The mayor reported that they went to the gardens to attest before a notary about the furniture and other elements “that were supposed to be there, because their expense is paid, but that do not exist. We have also provided this report and its notarial deed to the Prosecutor’s Office.

These are trees, benches and pergolas in two gardens, which add up to a cost of 207,000 euros, which means that “more than a third of the budget (637,630 euros) for the green areas of Centrofama and La Seda has not been invested”, Benito indicated, and noted that “this is only in two of the twenty gardens to reform in the contract.” The socialist mayor recalled that in June of last year his party sent the macro-contract for parks and gardens to the Prosecutor’s Office, considering that a possible illegal financing could have been produced in its award.

“The chewing gum of the hoaxes”



«The accusations of the PSOE are false. A report prepared by the municipal technical services collects one hundred percent of the elements executed and pending execution, and since the duration of the contract is four years, if non-compliances are detected, the municipal services will sanction them in an exemplary manner, as has already been done. ». This is how José Guillén, councilor for Urban Development and head of the Parks and Gardens Service, responded yesterday to the complaint from the municipal socialists.

Guillén pointed out that behind these new statements is “an example of a manual for the attempted prosecution of politics that is not giving them any results because there are no cases opened by the Justice or any defendant.”

The mayor of the Popular Party concluded that “the socialist Antonio Benito stretches Diego Conesa’s gum by throwing falsehoods and hoaxes” with the sole purpose of “destabilizing the Murcia City Council.”