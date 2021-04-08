The party organization secretary tries to calm the spirits in this group with a letter sent to its affiliates
The Murcia Este socialist group, one of the most important in the PSRM-PSOE, has been without a general secretary since, a few days ago, the former regional deputy Emilio Ivars, who held this position, was suspended from militancy as a result of the disciplinary proceedings that The regional executive of the party has opened for him.
The suspe
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#PSOE #suspends #Ivars #membership #heads #Murcia #Este
Leave a Reply