The Socialist Group in the Regional Assembly will support the creation of the investigation commission proposed by the Mixed Group (Vamos-IU) to clarify the conditions under which the fire of two nightclubs in Atalayas occurred, which resulted in the death of 13 people.

As explained by the PSOE, its deputies will support Podemos’s initiative because they consider it “necessary and urgent” to investigate the municipal management since 2019, the date on which the interior of the Teatre nightclub was modified and divided into two (Teatre and Fonda Milagros), until the time of the fire, last Sunday. The intention of the socialists is “to clarify everything that happened and to clarify all responsibilities, from the first to the last,” they assured yesterday in statements to LA VERDAD.

One of those identified after it was learned that the Teatre de Atalayas nightclub lacked a license and had a closure order from 2022, is the former socialist councilor for Urban Planning and Ecological Transition, Andrés Guerrero, who is also Secretary of Justice, Institutional Relations and Function Public of the Regional PSOE Executive of José Vélez, current socialist spokesperson in the regional Parliament.

Vox studies the casuistry



Not all parliamentary groups are clear about their position on the creation in the Assembly of a commission of inquiry into the Atalayas tragedy.

“The Assembly is not the place to investigate this matter at this time,” said the popular Joaquín Segado.

With all caution, because yesterday the Region was still in official mourning, Vox pointed out that they are “studying all the cases” and recalled that they are not at the Assembly Table.

Those of José Ángel Antelo, the third regional political force after the 23-J elections, were left out of this governing body of the autonomous Parliament, in charge of organizing the work of the deputies and the admission and processing of initiatives.

Currently the Board has five members (three from the PP and two from the PSOE). The popular ones hold the majority and as the spokesperson for this Group, Joaquín Segado, explained to LA VERDAD, the Board does not take a position on the issue because the investigation commissions are approved in plenary session.

The Board decides



«The important thing is to let the Police and the Court work right now. “The Assembly is not the place to investigate this matter at this time,” he noted.

Víctor Egio, Podemos deputy, clarified that for an investigative commission to be voted on in the Plenary Assembly, it must, first of all, go through the Board of Spokespersons, which meets today at 12:00 p.m.

From there, it goes to the Table and it is this body that decides whether it is taken to Plenary. According to the regulations of the regional Parliament, this would be possible as long as the issue is of public interest and is related to the regional Administration, something that the Joint Group takes for granted.

Even so, it is clear that Podemos and PSOE are in favor of the commission of investigation into the Atalayas tragedy. Vox is expected to make its position public today and the PP believes that this work belongs to the Police and the Courts.

From Podemos they don’t see it that way. Just yesterday they announced that they are presenting themselves as a popular accusation against those responsible “for the 13 reckless homicides” but, apart from judicial channels, they believe that the Assembly should investigate what happened because “it is a very serious matter.”

Last term, the regional Parliament opened an investigation commission during the covid, due to the arrival of boats, raising concerns among NGOs, but it refused to do so on the deaths in the residences.