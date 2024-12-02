The PSOE continues to defend itself against the different accusations that are being made against the party. This Monday he presented a conciliation demand, as a prerequisite to a complaint for slander against the businesswoman. Carmen Pano Sánchez due to her statements that appeared on November 28 in certain media outlets.

Pano claims to have delivered bags with 90,000 euros to the PSOE headquarters in Ferraz at the direction of Victor Aldama. “His statements respond to the same defense strategy of Aldama, consisting of launching false accusations without evidence, to gain the favor of the accusing parties and the support of the PP, present in the proceedings,” the socialists point out.

The socialist leadership remembers that the popular ones already presented in October a complaint against the PSOE based exactly on the alleged facts that Mrs. Pano now denounces again. The complaint was dismissed by the Central Court of Investigation No. 5 by Order dated October 21, 2024.

The socialists already took a similar step against Aldama a few days ago. The party registered a lawsuit in which it requests the act of conciliation prior to the presentation of the joint complaint for insults and slander against the alleged achiever of the ‘Koldo case’ after his voluntary statement before the judge of the National Court.

The lawsuit was then filed on behalf of the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezhis wife, Begoña Gómez; the ministers Ángel Víctor Torres and María Jesús Montero, their chief of staff, Carlos Moreno; the former minister and president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, and the organization secretary of the socialists, Santos Cerdán.