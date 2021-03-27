The Socialists ask their mayors of the Region of Murcia “institutional loyalty” for the sake of “the necessary cooperation and inter-administrative coordination” The secretary general of the PSOE in the Region of Murcia, Diego Conesa, in the Regional Committee held two weeks ago. / Javier Carrión / AGM

The Regional Committee of the PSOE will approve at its meeting this Saturday a resolution on transfuguism, which will serve as a roadmap for their public positions in the Region at the time of deal with the directors Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez, expelled from Cs for derailing the motion of censure of Diego Conesa and Ana Martínez Vidal.

The proposal softens the initial stance of the socialists, that this week they proposed to their mayors an absolute institutional boycott of the defected councilors, as published by LA VERDAD.

Thus, although the organic positions and institutions of the PSRM are invited to avoid “the legitimation and social normalization of the transfuguismo that the Popular Party seeks”They are also asked for “institutional loyalty” for the sake of “the necessary inter-administrative cooperation and coordination.”