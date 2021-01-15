The Socialists carry out the motion of censure and manage to remove the popular Rafael Guillamón from the mayor’s office Rubén Carrasco, new mayor of Ricote. / Claudio Caballero

The extraordinary plenary session of this Friday ended with the departure of the local government of Ricote of the popular Rafael Guillamón, after the opposition groups presented a motion of censure against the already ex-mayor. The new mayor is the socialist Ruben Carrasco, second on the list of the local PSOE.

One of the impositions of the councilor of Somos Región, María Victoria Martínez, who signed the motion of censure together with the Socialists and the non-attached mayor, was to remove the one who was head of the PSOE list.

The session began late in the old Town Hall, because the opposition councilors requested that, due to the current health situation, the Plenary session be held in the assembly hall of the current Town Hall. It was there that the motion that removed Guillamón from power was consummated, after he was accused by several councilors of “ineligibility” for his position in the National Police at the time of the 2019 elections.