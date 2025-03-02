The PSOE seeks the statement in Feijóo judicial headquarters for the information “in real time” obtained from Mazón

Neither Carlos Mazón is Francisco Camps, nor the Dana tragedy resembles the gürtel scandal. The difference is marked by the 227 dead that floods were charged, although there are many similarities in the pattern followed by the national PP to face paths.

Remember? It was June 2009 and in a Valencia bullring fills to the flag where the central rally of the European elections, Mariano Rajoy proclaimed support to the President of the Generalitat without fissures. “I believe in you and what you do; I have seen you act. The vast majority of Valencians and Spaniards believe in you. ” And it was still further: “I will always be behind you, or in front, or one side. Thanks, Paco. ” It was not the only one. The then mayor of Valencia, Rita Barberá, maintained the same effusivity and shouted: “Paco, we love you. That the intellectual and material authors of this vile and swine campaign know that every second they have made Paco (Camps) suffer and their family we will make it thousands and thousands of votes to the PP ”.

Two years after being charged in the scandal of the costumes and after not going to the court to assume his guilt for a crime of influence peddling in contest with prevarication as required from Genoa, in July 2011 Camps presented his resignation. “A political and family sacrifice,” were the words of someone who declared himself completely innocent of the crimes for which, years later, he would be acquitted.

Between one date and another, months of internal pressures and cover news were passed in all the newspapers that reached the national direction, which went from a closed support to a thousand tricks to force the exit of their then Baron. Valencia was not – nor is it today – any place for the PP, but a key territory to conquer the Moncloa.

Fourteen years later, the story is not repeated, but it seems to him. And not only because Rajoy and Feijóo share acronyms, but because they agree to make escapism their way of traveling through politics. Since last October 29, Mazón’s political career is finished and has become a slab too heavy for a Feijóo unable to deal with a situation that does not know how to resolve and that already transcends the party in Valencia.

In these four months, Feijóo has supported, with greater or lesser forcefulness to Mazón on several occasions, as Rajoy did with Camps. First, he praised his “admirable resistance”, then encouraged him to “continue on the same way” and in all this time he has tried to blame Sánchez’s government to avoid the responsibility of the president of the Consell. He traveled to Valencia to clothe him, denounced the alleged obstacles of the central government and presented the regional leader as a victim of an unfair situation. Today, however, in Genoa they regret that Mazón’s lies first about his disappearance in the critical hours of the Dana and then on his performance persecute the president of the Generalitat and, by extension to the entire party at a time when the Government of Pedro Sánchez “has too many open fronts.”

The effort to place the Koldo/Ábalos/Aldama case in the focus with the help of its usual media terminals is not enough to curb wear and, above all, puts Feijóo in front of the mirror of its internal weakness. While Sánchez expelled his former Minister of Transportation from the party the same day that the arrests of some members of the corrupt plot were known, the PP leader is unable to give a coup of authority that ends with Mazón. And this despite the fact that the alarms of Genoa street sound in a throbbing way since their leaders arrive democopic signs about the chopped fall of the Valencian PP and the effect that the debacle can have on the party throughout the territory. The president of the Generalitat has 19 days of failures in which if the pattern of this Saturday in the First Mascletá of the Fiestas continues, will avoid the public exhibition.

“The situation,” says PP sources – is unsustainable. And, although Feijóo did not initially anticipate a quick relay in Valencia, every day that passes it is an agony. For the changes of version, for social rejection, for the daily screams of resignation and for the judicial investigation that has only begun. ”

It is precisely in the judicial investigation where the PSOE wants to focus from now on, and not only for the instruction to narrow the fence on Mazón, but for Feijóo to also have to declare before the court as a witness. The reason: a few statements by the PP leader three days after the Dana in which he said that the president of the Generalitat had informed him “in real time” of the evolution of the floods. A few words that have been questioned after Mazón himself revealed this week at a breakfast in Madrid what he did not want to do in Valencia, a list of the calls he maintained on the afternoon of October 29 and in which he does not appear to the leader of his party.

“If Mazón kept Feijóo informed In real time, It must have been by WhatsApp or SMS, but this extreme has not been confirmed by either of the two involved. There is another scenario, and Feijóo lied in that statement to the media, ”they sentence from the socialist headquarters. The PSOE has appeared in the case that instructs the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja and everything indicates that he will ask for sooner than later the judge who cites the president of the PP to clarify what he knew about Mazón’s performance in critical hours.

Barons pressure does not take effect

“If Feijóo and Mazón talked that afternoon, there are some questions that both should answer:” Haijóo participated in any of the decisions made by the president of the Generalitat during those hours? Did you recommend that you remain hidden and without attending the Cecopi? Did they talk about the sending of alert to citizens’ mobiles? Someone who said he was informed “in real time” of everything that happened, may be able to illustrate the judge who is responsible for seeking the responsibilities of the tragedy. If Feijóo knows something, it is time to tell it, ”the same interlocutors ask.

The pressure of some barons on Feijóo to move token and avoid more wear and tear than accumulated in these months has not had, for the moment, effect. Moreover, this week the president of the PP implicitly recognized that he maintains his support for Mazón for mere political calculation. He did it in Ana Rosa’s program, In Telecinco where the journalist asked him if the Valencian was a ballast for the party and replied that “the PP will make the most timely decision because we are interested in governing Valencia.”

Genoa reacted in fact with an immediate denial when on Thursday the avant -garde announced that it explored the possibility of appointing a manager for the party in Valencia with the aim of preparing the transition to take María José Catalá, mayor of Valencia and regional deputy, to the presidency of the Generalitat. Nor did some of the most influential barons give credit to the information. “I don’t think so. It has to be Mazón who goes one step by the side, ”said a PP leader to this newspaper, who admits the seriousness of the situation.

The popular attribute the information to the internal war that is already fought in the Valencian PP, where the institutional power is jeopardized and where the pressure increases so that Mazón resigns before the inaction of Feijóo. The resignation is not an option that the president of the Generalitat has contemplated at any time. In these days, in fact, its version has changed again to avoid its responsibility in sending the alert that was referred to the Valencians thinking more about their judicial future than in the politician, after the judge has put the focus on the Cecopi meeting and the sending of the SMS to the population. Only in this way is it explained that on Tuesday he informed the Catarroja instructor that he was not in the Cecopi when the mass alert was sent (20:11); On Wednesday he would reveal that he arrived at 20:28 -a different version than the one on November 8 when he said he had entered “after 7:00 p.m.”, and on Thursday he spread the image of his entrance to the emergency enclosure to silence those who argue that he was before.

Morant and how to give voice to the victims

And, while Mazón tries to shield himself with an eye on the criminal process and Feijóo remains silent and tries to contain the damage to the acronym, the alarm grows in a party that fears that “the inevitable decisions arrive too late.” Who speaks invokes both the lack of support of Vox to promote the relay of Mazón and that his resignation gives the PSOE reason about the responsibility in the management of the Dana to justify that Feijóo, as once Rajoy, lets the grass grow and believes that in politics “sometimes the best decision is not to make any decision”, as the former president said to justify his decision not to request a financial rescue to the EU during the financial crisis.

The strategy of the PSOE, as already said, goes through focusing its efforts on judicial investigation, despite the fact that its general secretary of the PSPV and Minister of Science, Diana Morant, advanced on Friday that if the PP did not move the socialists would do it, thus opening the door the door to a motion of censure. “It is not disposable, but it is not imminent,” they clarified from Ferraz to reduce that hypothesis. “We neither have the necessary votes nor we are in a hurry. Before that, Feijóo may have much to clarify in the judicial process, since according to his own words, a luxury spectator was during the critical hours of the Dana. ”

The truth is that Morant never explicitly spoke of a motion of censure, but that in response to a question of journalists about whether he discarded that option, he said he did not rule out any. “We do not close to that option because our goal is to give voice to a noble thing that is the one that the victims represent,” he said in conversation with Eldiario.es

The judge of the Dana Tilda of “useless” the advice of Mazón to seek refuge in height two hours after the flood

The General Secretary of the PSPV and Minister of Science also maintains that the Dana and its consequences are still very present in the “national conversation” and that, no matter how much Mazón is hidden to avoid protest and boos, the matter fully affects the direction of Feijóo. Without going any further, this Saturday were González Pons and Borja Sémper, who did go to the City Council for the First Mascletá de las Fallas, avoided making statements to the press. And, for the moment, no one has confirmed the presence of Feijóo during the failures as it has done since Pablo Casado happened in the National Presidency.