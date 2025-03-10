“It is important to recognize and remember that the two parties that the coalition government formed We are completely aligned in the substantial“. Thus, the PSOE spokeswoman Esther Peña has referred, to the reluctance that exists in the increase in defense expend Parties

On the warning of the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, that “we cannot oppose social investment with the cost of defense,” Peña has assured that Increase investment “does not have to mean that you take any public or right service”. “We have learned from the 2008 crisis that plunged the country from Europe in an unwanted place,” he said, to detail that the formula has to be “different” and that defense expenditure is not “computable as deficit”, since this could involve European sanctions.

“Europe will face a new situation that has a very clear unitary response in security and defense and The welfare status will not wear“, he has found, while saying again that the government is” committed to increasing defense expenditure. ” He didn’t want to talk about is the shipment of troops. “We are not at that time, there is no positioning because the circumstances have not occurred,” said Esther Peña.

And in terms of the possibility that the government needs the support of the groups in the Courts to carry out the increase, the socialist spokeswoman has focused the shooting in the PP. “In the face of Sánchez’s safe leadership, in the face of its solid and safe position, we have the inconvenience of where the PP is,” he criticized. In this regard, He has accused them of giving “tumbos” in this matter. “Is Feijóo who wants a strong Europe or who wants to break Europe from within?” He asked before asking the popular than They “join the safe leadership” that says the government is putting on the table.

On the meeting to which Sánchez has summoned all the leaders of the groups – except to Vox – to inform them about the increase in military spending, the socialist spokeswoman has specified that he will report “of the novelties” and of everything that has been speaking in European meetings. “I hope there is a view to height“Peña said, who stressed that” we are playing important things, “something that” all “should understand.

He has pointed out that the idea of ​​the PSOE is to speak of “security and defense”, both “European public goods” and that, therefore, they have to be financed with national contribution but also jointly. He has also emphasized that there are “different threats” on the southern border of Europe, so a “360 approach in security and defense” must be given.

In any case and beyond the increase in defense expenditure, Peña stressed that Spain is “outstanding” in other issues, such as the 10 of 32 that contributes the most in NATO, has exceeded the “commitment to increase new capacities” by 20% since it is in 30% and participates in all NATO operations, something that also considers “measurable.”