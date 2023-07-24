The PSOE has risen from the ashes of 28-M entrusted to a Pedro Sánchez who has risen once again as the patron of the impossible. The silver bullet of the electoral advance of July 23 made what seemed like a utopia, truncating the change of government with which the right had been hammering half a legislature, did not sound like a miracle. With a heart-stopping and epic comeback, the Prime Minister has outdone himself with a new demonstration of his resistance manual. Again against the odds, that is, in the same way that Sánchez was elected Secretary General of the PSOE in 2014 and in 2017 and won the 2018 motion of no confidence against Mariano Rajoy.

Defeat tasted like victory in Ferraz. The PP has not completed the plebiscite to sanchismo, penalized by the co-government pacts with Vox in the Valencian Community and Extremadura and in dozens of town halls. The consequence is a victory that is insufficient to reach La Moncloa, with the support of Santiago Abascal’s party and the hypothetical support of UPN and the Canary Islands Coalition, in a scenario of potential institutional blockade. The presence of the extreme right in the equation automatically makes it impossible to be in tune with other forces and encourages Sánchez to pursue the investiture.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, first of all, to all the Spaniards who have voted and demonstrated democratic behavior as befits a great democracy like ours. Thanks to all of Spain because we have shown the world that we are a strong and clean democracy, a great democracy. Thanks to all the millions of voters who have voted for the PSOE, we have obtained more votes, more seats and more percentage than four years ago. Thanks from my heart. It is a source of pride, an honor and an enormous responsibility ”, Sánchez celebrated, who did not congratulate Feijóo on his victory, at the stroke of midnight on a stage set up in Ferraz.

“I called the early elections because I believed that we had to decide which direction to take as a society: a direction of advance or a regressive direction like that of the PP and Vox. I think Spain has been very clear. The involutionist block of retreat that proposed a total repeal of advances has failed. There are many more of us who want Spain to continue advancing, so Spaniards, comrades, we are more, many more, who want Spain to advance and it will continue to be so!”, he said goodbye to the shouts of “they will not pass!” from the crowd. The real party was not in Genoa. Vice President Teresa Ribera and ministers such as María Jesús Montero, Pilar Alegría, Miquel Iceta, Isabel Rodríguez, Diana Morant and Félix Bolaños gave their all in an unthinkable night while, waiting for Sánchez, thundered Pedro by Raffaella Carrà. the soundtrack of Blue summer rang for a few seconds in mockery of the PP campaign.

The Socialists even improve the 120 seats of 2019 and have garnered 930,000 more votes —7.7 million, less than 300,000 from the PP, which is 100,000 less than in the municipal and regional elections of less than two months ago—, despite a very tough legislature in which they have had to manage the worst pandemic in a century, the highest inflation in 40 years and the daily wear and tear in Parliament fragmented and marked by polarization and constant attacks from the right to the president of the Executive.

The PSOE spokeswoman in the Madrid City Council, Reyes Maroto, the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, the Minister Spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, dance at the doors of the PSOE headquarters during the election night of 23J.

The “good vibrations” with which Sánchez has faced the day have resulted in a mobilization of the progressive electorate that in Ferraz and La Moncloa they had detected in recent days, but which remained under the radar of the big polling houses, which predicted the comfortable victory of the PP with an advantage of up to 40 deputies over the PSOE. The last week of the campaign has been decisive in propping up the resistance of the Socialists, who have held up much better than expected with a competitive gene that did not show off on 28-M. The mistakes made by Feijóo in a final stretch to be forgotten were an incentive for the left, which was activated when the media could no longer publish daily polls, spurred on by the blunders of the PP candidate, who began the week by falsely stating in an interview on RTVE that his party had voted in favor of revaluing pensions and ended the campaign by acknowledging that Marcial Dorado was a smuggler when they became friends in the 1990s. The final sprint of socialism relegated to oblivion the frustrated expectations of the face-to-face at the start of the campaign between Sánchez and Feijóo. The bad taste that the president left in the debate with the leader of the PP seemed to lead the PSOE to disaster, but the party collapsed in a last act of faith.

The PSOE’s reaction would not have been possible without the closeness in time of some of the first decisions of the PP and Vox governments in communities and town halls. The impact of the suppression of environmental departments in the Balearic Islands or La Rioja, of equality departments in localities or the censorship of children’s films due to the presence of a lesbian couple for a few seconds or plays by Virginia Woolf or Lope de Vega have contributed to mobilizing abstentionists who stayed at home on 28-M. The balancing act of the PP with Vox’s denial of sexist violence or climate change punished Feijóo enough. Its effect was key for Andalusia to recover its status as the traditional granary of the PSOE, maintaining 21 seats compared to 25 in 2019 —the concern in the PSOE was that up to eight seats would be lost, one per province. The PSC pulled muscle and won in Catalonia with a crucial rise from 12 to 19 seats, while in the Valencian Community it grew one seat compared to the previous generals (from 10 to 11), the same as in Madrid.

Another factor that has plugged socialist voters enough and has brought them out of apathy has been the reaction of the militants to the insults and derogatory nicknames that had become a rallying cry for the right. Songs like “Perro Sánchez” have become an emblem and a source of pride. Attempts to demobilize the PSOE electorate hit the bone.

The result also has its internal reading in the PSOE. The revenge that several barons were counting on, while they sharpened their knives after the institutional catastrophe of 28-M that took away six of the nine governments they presided over and so many city councils, will have to wait. Those who underestimated the PSOE and Sánchez were the big losers in an election from which Sánchez came out alive. One more time.

