The PSOE does not want, at least for now, a commission of inquiry into the sewers political and police forces of the PP governments of Mariano Rajoy focused at first on political protagonists. In this strategy before the call also as a commission of Operation Kitchen III, it does not fit well to quote former president Rajoy, against the criteria of several of his main partners in the Executive and parliamentarians. The PSOE has raised almost a first twenty of appearing for these sessions with two former ministers of Rajoy, but above all with a dozen charges and police commanders. United We Can and other parties, such as EH Bildu or ERC, would like Rajoy to appear. UP also intends to call its former leader, Pablo Iglesias, and the journalists who are the protagonists of some false news about that formation to the commission.

The PSOE tried this Wednesday afternoon to negotiate with its coalition partner, Unidas Podemos, and with some of the usual allied parties in Parliament, a joint or similar list with about twenty people appearing for the first batch who to call for the new commission of investigation into that police and political plot that operated irregularly for several years in the Ministry of the Interior under the mandate of former minister Jorge Fernández, as was demonstrated in the conclusions of the previous Kitchen commission. PSOE, UP and their allies agreed nine months ago that they should expand their investigations after finding out, through EL PAÍS and other media, more messages and recordings that implicated that Interior leadership in the assembly and dissemination of false news about political adversaries . The commission will meet this Thursday to determine who will have to appear and a draft schedule of operation.

In the PSOE list for the Kitchen III commission, Rajoy has not been included at the end, although Fernández and Dolores de Cospedal have, because that party was quite chastened by how precisely the appearance of the former president in December 2021 passed to conclude those work of the previous Kitchen commission. The Socialists note that Rajoy that day was limited “to generate his show, he did not provide any precise information or answer most of the specific questions that were asked.” Neither about the so-called Operation Catalonia, in which alleged reports and news against political opponents were prepared, nor about the actions of that PP government to cause the closure of the Private Bank of Andorra.

The PSOE has informed its partners that it has no interest in allowing another similar performance by Rajoy, at least for now, and wants to focus on demanding more technical details from police officers in those years about who they received from in the first phase of these works. orders. The Socialists do not rule out more political appearances, such as Rajoy or Pablo Casado, but for a later moment, which could be after the local elections of 28-M.

On December 13, 2021, in that final session in Kitchen, Rajoy evaded knowing anything about any irregular Interior operation, denied having ever met or messaged with the controversial commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, having given any instructions on Operation Catalonia or on the espionage and theft of documents from the former national treasurer of his party, Luis Bárcenas. He repeated many times that he was interrogated and accused without evidence and sent a final message: “Looking ahead, I would ask you not to force people to prove their innocence and, above all, not to do it from a Parliament, which is one of the great powers of the State and where they are representatives of national sovereignty. There is no one who can prove your innocence when accused. Here you say that you ask, but no. Many people have come here to express their prejudices and accuse, and they have done so directly with half truths or half lies, which is probably the worst way to misrepresent the truth. But don’t forget that people have rights, because we have already seen too many cases. You laugh at me writing a book. Yes, it is that this book deals, among other things, with that matter that is capital. I think that a deputy should make an effort to defend the rights of others, because, if not, few are going to do it”. He put the book on him, A better Spainon the table and received applause from the popular group.

The PSOE is not very interested in focusing the new commission on what could have happened in 2015 between the Rajoy government and the closure of an Andorran bank. A court in Andorra investigates and has come to charge Rajoy and his former minister Cristóbal Montoro for the alleged blackmail of the patriotic police de Villarejo to those responsible for the extinct Banca Privada de Andorra (BPA) to provide bank details on pro-independence leaders. The PSOE has not put Montoro on its list either. The JuntsxCAT deputy, Josep Pagés i Massó, already questioned Rajoy harshly about it. “My intervention there is none”, dispatched Rajoy, and then ironized that he was lost before the detail of many questions: “I am not aware”. Junts, ERC and the CUP, however, will now demand more clarification in this regard.

At United We Can, they intended to use these new investigative sessions to shed some light on a series of dark episodes and alleged news that that political police or patriotic fabricated against their training and their former leader, whom they consider a victim of that conspiracy. That is why they demanded to mention Pablo Iglesias in the commission, but also some journalists, directors and editors who were involved in its dissemination. Neither the PSOE nor any of its partners, such as EH Bildu or the PDeCAT, endorse these positions.

Podemos, which is represented as a popular accusation in the kitchen casehas requested precisely this Wednesday to the National Court that the WhatsApp chats seized on Francisco Martínez, Secretary of State for Security with Rajoy and Jorge Fernández, be incorporated into the future trial to be held on Operation Kitchen and that the former president and his vice president, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría testify as witnesses at the hearing.

The PP, for its part, demands without any possibility of success that they go to the commission, in addition to Commissioner Villarejo, like almost all the socialist parties, ministers and former ministers, such as Margarita Robles, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Juan Alberto Belloch, the former director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, who has just resigned from her position after being accused of her husband, Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos, dismissed by Minister Marlaska and who has now won his lawsuit against that dismissal, the former president of the Generalitat, Jordi Pujol, his wife and one of his children, the lawyer with connections to that environment Javier Iglesias and other politicians from Podemos, the PSC and the CiU orbit.