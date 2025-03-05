The spokeswoman of the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Assembly of Extremadura, Piedad Álvarez, has rejected the “outrage to democracy” by PP and Vox by preventing appearances during the processing of the draft law of fiscal measures.

Álvarez explained that at the meeting on Tuesday of the Board of spokesmen, the procedures of said project “to such an extent that there are no appearing parties,” has been approved with the votes of the PP and Vox.

“That is to say, Do not come experts to the Assembly From Extremadura, that is, the people involved cannot be called by parliamentary groups, “said the socialist deputy, who has rejected that PP and Vox pretend that the regional Parliament” has no importance, has no relevance. “

“What we remember It had never happened. I repeat, this outrage to democracy had never happened in the Assembly of Extremadura. What times those in which the expert was Mrs. Manzano-the Minister of Finance-and came here to appear and now prevents no one from expressing their opinion to improve a bill, “he said.

Criticizes that the amendment period ends on Friday

Piedad Álvarez has claimed to ignore what is “this hurry” and “this way of doing things.” “We do not know if they have also agreed to veto all amendments that presents the Socialist Party or united by Extremadura. Because the amendment period ends next Friday, that is, more express than a pot, “he said.

Therefore, the socialist deputy has stressed that with the president of the Board, María Guardiola, He has passed from “Speech Extremadura A speech Vox”in addition to regretting that the Minister of Finance, Elena Manzano, talk about the process of processing the draft law of fiscal measures before the Board of Spokespersons and the Assembly table were held.

“It is clear that They love us silentit is clear that they love us gagged, it is clear that they are in a hurry and it is also clear that they want to hide that second part of the Pact of shame, that second part of the Union of the Popular Party with Vox to decide the future of Extremadura without anyone being able to speak or comment, “he said.

Therefore, he has advanced that The PSOE will continue giving voice to citizens and will present amendments to the bill even though the time is shortened with a calendar that “brought the two agreed”, referring to PP and Vox.

“The Vox spokesman has said that they wanted a shorter calendar and has been ratified by the Popular Party, which has been the one that has defended the calendar, but the calendar was brought by the two agreed,” he said.