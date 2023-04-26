The spokesman for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, this Tuesday upon reaching the plenary session. Gabriel Luengas (Europa Press)

The PSOE will not negotiate any more last-minute amendments or corrections to the final ruling on the housing law, the state law that will regulate and place limitations on rental prices for the first time and that will be approved this Thursday with a large majority of its regular members. in Congress. The law has been discussed for almost the entire legislature between the two partners of the government coalition and their parliamentary allies, and 400 of the more than 800 amendments submitted have been incorporated into the initial text. But Podemos has tried in the end, to put more pressure and regain prominence on that investiture commitment, to incorporate some addition to set new ceilings on tourist apartments that the PSOE has rejected. The first step of the law that will prosper on Thursday divides Congress between two blocks: those who defend more protection for vulnerable families against evictions and those who, like the PP, warn against the alleged difficulties that the Law will impose on large rentiers and landlords to evict the squatters and to raise the rents on their homes.

The Law that will come out of Congress this Thursday is the first step or attempt to guarantee access to housing, a right included in article 47 of the Constitution. This has been highlighted these days from the president, Pedro Sánchez, to the most prominent political leaders of all the formations that have supported this complex legislature. For the PSOE, Unidas Podemos and other members of Congress, the norm that sets some temporary limits to rent increases in stressed areas of many municipalities or that rebalances the relationship between tenants and owners and real estate agencies is one of the most symbolic commitments of his investiture pact and probably the last great legislative milestone pending of this mandate.

The opinion has more than enough support to move forward on Thursday without problems, because it will be supported, as they advanced last week in the commission, by the progressive bloc made up of PSOE, UP, ERC and EH Bildu, in addition to Más País and Compromís. The PNV and other Catalan and Galician independence formations such as the BNG will abstain or reject it because they understand that it invades regional powers, although they value its progress. The PSOE also allowed the latest contributions to the text to be presented by ERC and Bildu to demonstrate their willingness to dialogue on such a relevant text, reduce the role of Podemos and highlight the projects that could be promoted in the future.

Most of the usual members remarked yesterday, as they did in recent weeks of intense negotiations with the Government and the PSOE, that the approval of this law is only a starting point. From United We Can, in addition, an attempt was made to negotiate a new amendment with related groups in extremis to limit the number of tourist flats in some areas and municipalities that have been hit hard by this flourishing business and also, by the way, the so-called seasonal rentals. Contacts were even established with some of these formations to launch another notice to the PSOE. UP ran into, however, a rather insurmountable logistical and regulatory problem. Neither UP nor ERC nor Bildu had any “living amendment”, that is, without withdrawing it, to negotiate until Thursday’s plenary session. The last ones had been parked in the commission last week.

The PSOE clarified later, before the possibility that UP tried to force that debate through some current amendment of smaller parties, that it is not about to accept more modifications. The general secretary of the socialist group, Isaura Leal, even boasted that in the parliamentary process they had introduced more than 400 corrections to the text out of the 800 registered and highlighted it as an example of their “showcase and example” of their way of governing “without rollers or impositions ”.

The PSOE also explained that the specific regulation of tourist apartments is a responsibility of the local administrations, in an argument also designed to appease the criticism and misgivings of nationalist formations such as the PNV, JuntsxCAT or the BNG. EH Bildu, which has played a greater role in this negotiation than the PNV, assumed this socialist thesis and reproached the Basque nationalist formation for abusing the “joker of the so-called invasion of powers” for everything, according to its deputy Óscar Matute.

The discussion on the Housing law and the vote on Thursday in plenary session has also served to divide Congress into two blocks when it comes to setting the priorities of the parties when legislating on this powerful sector. PSOE, UP, ERC, EH Bildu highlighted the need to guarantee access to housing with affordable prices and rents. PP, Vox and Ciudadanos abounded in the idea that the rule “benefits the squatters and harms the owners” and ratified that, if they can, they will repeal it in the future. Matute specified that the law pursues something “as reasonable” as that evictions are not carried out “with nocturnal and treachery and notify beforehand when they will occur.” Echenique, Íñigo Errejón and Leal explained that the law aims to protect vulnerable families in evictions a little more than large owners of rental homes and denied that the illegal occupation of empty homes is now a big problem in Spain. The Socialist deputy estimated the official number of occupied homes by private owners at 0.5%. The popular Cuca Gamarra denounced that the illegal occupation of homes has risen 40% since the arrival of Pedro Sánchez at La Moncloa with 16,700 complaints last year (46 per day).