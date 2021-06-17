The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero. Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFe

The PSOE does not want to give up the increase in the registration tax. This measure, which began to be applied on January 1, had been overthrown at the end of May by Congress thanks to an amendment presented by PDeCAT to the bill for prevention and fight against tax fraud with the support of PP , ERC, Ciudadanos, Vox and Grupo Mixto. Now, Pedro Sánchez’s party has registered a new amendment in the Senate, where the anti-fraud bill arrives this Thursday, to retake the measure and reverse the annulment of the tax increase.

The amendment of the socialist group proposes to suppress the fifth additional provision of the bill approved by Congress thanks to the PDeCAT amendment. “The current configuration of the IEDMT [Impuesto Especial sobre Determinados Medios de Transporte] it already responds not only to the economic capacity shown in the registration of a means of transport, but it also addresses environmental considerations ”, points out the PSOE in the justification of the amendment. And it highlights how this tax promotes the ecological transition: “It establishes the tax rates based on CO₂ emissions, prioritizing the purchase of less polluting vehicles, by establishing a zero tax rate for the registration of vehicles whose emissions are lower than 120 grams CO₂ / km, and graduating the taxation of the others based on their emissions ”.

The tax increase in the registration tax – which is paid when acquiring a new vehicle and is calculated based on emissions – that had begun to be applied at the beginning of the year is due to the application of the new European regulation for the measurement of emissions WLTP . It is a more severe system than the previous one, which implies an increase in the value of official emissions and therefore implies that vehicles that are now exempt from paying the tax or are in the lower scales have to pay more. The automotive sector had asked to postpone its entry into force due to the disastrous performance of the market due to the pandemic, and alleging that the modification would mean an additional blow with a 5% rise in the price of vehicles.

The PDeCAT amendment approved by Congress implies modifying the tax application sections and returning to the scales in force in 2020, since it aims to eliminate the fiscal impact caused by the change in the measurement of emissions so that the tax burden of Each vehicle remains unchanged. The text of the amendment emphasized that European countries such as France or Portugal had already adopted corrections to avoid a tax increase due to “a technical regulation”.

The socialist parliamentary group has registered further amendments to the anti-fraud bill. One of them is aimed at maintaining the tax advantages of living inheritances (succession agreements, alternatives to inheritances and donations) that contemplated eliminating the new norm, and that are offered by some communities (Galicia, Basque Country, Navarra, Aragon, Catalonia and Balearic Islands) when declaring the capital gains obtained from the sale of goods transmitted through this formula. The proposal implies that the beneficiaries retain this tax advantage if they keep the assets for at least five years from the signing of the contract or until the death of the donor, if this occurs in a shorter period of time.